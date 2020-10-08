Save $10 on Yoshi’s Crafted World for Nintendo Switch today

Yoshi’s Crafted World for the Nintendo Switch, the latest solo adventure of Super Mario’s dinosaur friend, is currently on sale as part of the early Prime Day Deals ahead of October 13. Nintendo Switch owners preparing their wallets for Prime Day gaming deals may find themselves starting their spending with Yoshi’s Crafted World, which is offered with a $10 discount to bring its price down to $50 from the original price of $60.

Yoshi’s Crafted World follows the familiar Super Mario platformer formula of running and jumping through stages while taking down enemies and collecting items. Yoshi’s new adventure, however, takes place in a world made up of everyday objects such as colorful paper and cardboard, and the result is downright adorable.

While the game functions like a platformer, the levels have depth as you can move Yoshi between the foreground, middle, and background pathways. Discovering and traversing these paths will help in completing the stages, while also uncovering hidden collectibles.

Yoshi’s Crafted World offers local co-op so that two players can explore its levels and find treasure together. One Yoshi can hop on another Yoshi’s back, so that experienced players may help youngsters get through some of the more challenging parts of the game for them.

One of the more innovative features of Yoshi’s Crafted World is that you can play its levels in reverse, in search of the three hidden Poochy Pups in each stage. This gives you a behind-the-scenes look at how each stage is constructed, including all the tape holding the pieces together and the unpainted sides of the various objects.

Yoshi’s Crafted World, however, is not for players looking for a challenge, as the game is easy compared to other platformers. However, tough jumps and sweat-inducing boss fights aren’t the point of the game; instead, it focuses on the exploration and appreciation of the stages.

Yoshi’s Crafted World for the Nintendo Switch further expands the Super Mario universe while establishing its own identity as one of the cutest games on the console. Fans of the franchise who are looking for another platforming adventure should definitely check out Yoshi’s Crafted World, which is on sale at $10 off, reducing its price to $50 from $60.

