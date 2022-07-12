 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds today

Today's Best Beats Studio Buds Prime Day Deal

Jesse Hollington
By

Amazon’s annual online shopping event has arrived, so it’s time to take advantage of some fantastic Prime Day Deals. Today, there’s a great Beats Studio Buds Prime Day deal offering you this awesome set of true wireless earbuds for only $100 — You’ll want to hurry, though, as they’re going fast!

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Beats Studio Buds discount is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals this year. They’re already among the best cheap true wireless earbuds in their price range, with great sound quality and seamless pairing on both Android and iOS devices.

Since Beats is owned by Apple, the Beats Studio Buds pack in software features typically only found on the company’s AirPods. While Apple fans may still want to check out the Prime Day AirPods Deals to see what else is available, you’ll be surprised at how much this Beats Studio Buds Prime Day Deal offers.

They’ll pair up to your iPhone or iPad seamlessly, just like a set of AirPods, so you don’t have to fuss around with manual Bluetooth pairing. That pairing will also sync up via iCloud with the rest of your Apple devices, and they work with Siri. However, unlike AirPods, they also support Google’s Fast Pair feature, pairing up just as quickly with Android phones.

The Beats Studio Buds also have a design edge over Apple’s AirPods; they’re the first true wireless and stemless in-ear headphones to be produced by Apple. Plus, despite all the Apple integrations, they charge over USB-C, not Lightning. Still, you won’t have to charge them that often, as you can get between 5 and 8 hours of battery life depending on whether you use noise cancellation, and the included storage case will top up the battery at least two more times for a total of up to 24 hours of listening on a single charge. They’re also available at this great price in all five colors, but you’ll need to be quick as this Beats Studio Buds Prime Day Deal is going fast.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Best Prime Day iPad deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 iPad deals graphic.

Prime Day brings a $230 price cut for this HP Victus gaming laptop

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

Samsung’s compact Freestyle projector is $100 off for Prime Day

samsung freestyle projector deal crutchfield june 2022 lifestyle

Shark’s self-emptying robot vacuum is 56% off for Prime Day

The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL robot vacuum emptying its contents.

Don’t wait — Prime Day means you can finally buy a GPU below list price

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

Echo Show 10 Prime Day deal brings a killer $70 discount

Drop In on the Amazon Echo Show 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $300 off for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Camera viewfinder on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Should you buy a TV on Amazon Prime Day 2022?

LG 48-inch C1 OLED on wall in living room.

Halo Infinite’s co-op test didn’t launch yesterday, but it’s still coming soon

A team of Spartans gear up for battle in Halo Infinite.

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Don’t miss this LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal — save $300

The LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

Best laptop deals at Best Buy for Prime Day: Get a Chromebook for $99

Lenovo Chromebook 3 on a desk.