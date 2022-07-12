Today's Best Beats Studio Buds Prime Day Deal

Amazon’s annual online shopping event has arrived, so it’s time to take advantage of some fantastic Prime Day Deals. Today, there’s a great Beats Studio Buds Prime Day deal offering you this awesome set of true wireless earbuds for only $100 — You’ll want to hurry, though, as they’re going fast!

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds discount is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals this year. They’re already among the best cheap true wireless earbuds in their price range, with great sound quality and seamless pairing on both Android and iOS devices.

Since Beats is owned by Apple, the Beats Studio Buds pack in software features typically only found on the company’s AirPods. While Apple fans may still want to check out the Prime Day AirPods Deals to see what else is available, you’ll be surprised at how much this Beats Studio Buds Prime Day Deal offers.

They’ll pair up to your iPhone or iPad seamlessly, just like a set of AirPods, so you don’t have to fuss around with manual Bluetooth pairing. That pairing will also sync up via iCloud with the rest of your Apple devices, and they work with Siri. However, unlike AirPods, they also support Google’s Fast Pair feature, pairing up just as quickly with Android phones.

The Beats Studio Buds also have a design edge over Apple’s AirPods; they’re the first true wireless and stemless in-ear headphones to be produced by Apple. Plus, despite all the Apple integrations, they charge over USB-C, not Lightning. Still, you won’t have to charge them that often, as you can get between 5 and 8 hours of battery life depending on whether you use noise cancellation, and the included storage case will top up the battery at least two more times for a total of up to 24 hours of listening on a single charge. They’re also available at this great price in all five colors, but you’ll need to be quick as this Beats Studio Buds Prime Day Deal is going fast.

Editors' Recommendations