Today is the second and final day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, the second mega sales event of the year following the traditional Prime Day in July. We’re calling it Prime Day October 2022 and it’s certainly replete with compelling Prime Day deals. One of the most outrageously appealing deals today is an Amazon smart home bundle that includes the Ring Video Doorbell (wired) and Echo Dot (Gen 3) for a just $40 a of $65 from the normal combined $105 price.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot (Gen 3)

Ring, which is an Amazon-owned brand, isn’t the only video doorbell company but it’s the most well-known. There are other compelling Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals, but when you can pick up a Ring doorbell with an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $40, it could be hard to justify spending more on fancier models. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired includes all the features most people seek, including 1080p HD video with night vision, two-way talk, and motion detection to alert you to visitors before they ring your bell (or if they don’t). Everything you need to install the Ring Video Doorbell Wired including tools comes in the package. Note that even though this Ring model connects to existing home doorbell wiring, it won’t ring an existing doorbell chime, so you’ll need to buy a Ring chime if you want a traditional doorbell ring. Otherwise, you can set the Ring software to send alerts to your smartphone or to an Alexa device such as the bundled Echo Dot Gen 3 smart speaker. if you want to view previously recorded videos, the Ring Protect Plan, sold separately, stores your recordings for up to 180 days.

The third-generation Echo Dot is a perfect companion for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. You can talk to delivery people or visitors with the Dot and Alexa without unlocking or opening the door when you say, “Alexa, talk to the front door.” You can also configure the doorbell to send an audio alert when it detects someone approaching your door. You can also use the Echo Dot to play music, answer questions, shop on Amazon, tell stories and jokes, control a full smart home’s worth of Alexa-compatible devices, and much more.

This deal is so hot we won’t be surprised if it sells out quickly. Our advice is that if you’ve been thinking about buying a video doorbell and already have existing doorbell wiring in your home, you should jump on this deal and enjoy the $65 savings. Instead of the full bundle $105 price, you’ll pay just $40 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and a 3rd-generation Echo Dot you can use to talk to visitors and delivery people without opening your door.

