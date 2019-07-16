The all-new Echo Show 5 gets 44% shaved off its price for Prime Day

Share

Smart displays are becoming more and more common in households worldwide. With quality audio performance, on-demand virtual assistant capabilities, and display functionality, it’s easy to see why the tech is gaining around. Amazon’s latest offering in this department is the Echo Show 5. As if its normal retail price of $90 isn’t low enough, the retail giant has made it even more affordable for only $50 this Prime Day. And if you’re a Prime member there’s a hack that gets you the Echo Show for as low as $22.49.

The Echo Show 5 is the third generation of Alexa-supported devices to sport a screen. It’s an excellent home helper with entertainment features, enhanced smart home functions, and hands-free communication. Reasonably priced under $100, it makes an ideal entry-level device especially for those trying out a smart display for the first time.

Flaunting a dinky, compact profile, this smart display is perfect to perch on shelves, bedside tables, and desks. It may not match the flair of the Google Nest Hub, but the swept corners, material-wrapped rear, and rubberized base make it both cute and practical. Its 5.5-inch screen is packed with a 960p x 480p resolution that displays crisp and colorful content. Although small, information is clear and menus are well laid out.

Perhaps the Echo Show 5’s strongest suit is its versatility. Its virtual assistant Alexa can provide alarms, reminders, entertainment, smart-home support, and so much more, and you can control it either with your voice or the highly responsive touchscreen. It also has an Alexa Routines feature which allows you to link multiple actions with a single voice command.

This Echo display also works as a fascinating companion for entertainment content. With support for apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Prime Video, you have access to varied music and video selections. Unfortunately, you won’t find Google Photos or YouTube on board.

Packed with a full array of Alexa voice, video calling, and messaging functionalities, the Echo Show 5 provides you with the ability to communicate without pulling out your phones. This makes two-way conversations between rooms possible through your Alexa-enabled devices.

From playing music to controlling smart home devices, the Echo Show 5 makes a friendly, all-around house helper and entertainment device. Both the charcoal and white versions are available for $50 each this Prime Day. Hurry and order yours today.

