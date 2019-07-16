Digital Trends
Deals

The all-new Echo Show 5 gets 44% shaved off its price for Prime Day

Erica Katherina
By
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

Smart displays are becoming more and more common in households worldwide. With quality audio performance, on-demand virtual assistant capabilities, and display functionality, it’s easy to see why the tech is gaining around. Amazon’s latest offering in this department is the Echo Show 5. As if its normal retail price of $90 isn’t low enough, the retail giant has made it even more affordable for only $50 this Prime Day. And if you’re a Prime member there’s a hack that gets you the Echo Show for as low as $22.49.

The Echo Show 5 is the third generation of Alexa-supported devices to sport a screen. It’s an excellent home helper with entertainment features, enhanced smart home functions, and hands-free communication. Reasonably priced under $100, it makes an ideal entry-level device especially for those trying out a smart display for the first time.

BUY NOW

Flaunting a dinky, compact profile, this smart display is perfect to perch on shelves, bedside tables, and desks. It may not match the flair of the Google Nest Hub, but the swept corners, material-wrapped rear, and rubberized base make it both cute and practical. Its 5.5-inch screen is packed with a 960p x 480p resolution that displays crisp and colorful content. Although small, information is clear and menus are well laid out.

Perhaps the Echo Show 5’s strongest suit is its versatility. Its virtual assistant Alexa can provide alarms, reminders, entertainment, smart-home support, and so much more, and you can control it either with your voice or the highly responsive touchscreen. It also has an Alexa Routines feature which allows you to link multiple actions with a single voice command.

This Echo display also works as a fascinating companion for entertainment content. With support for apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Prime Video, you have access to varied music and video selections. Unfortunately, you won’t find Google Photos or YouTube on board.

Packed with a full array of Alexa voice, video calling, and messaging functionalities, the Echo Show 5 provides you with the ability to communicate without pulling out your phones. This makes two-way conversations between rooms possible through your Alexa-enabled devices.

From playing music to controlling smart home devices, the Echo Show 5 makes a friendly, all-around house helper and entertainment device. Both the charcoal and white versions are available for $50 each this Prime Day. Hurry and order yours today.

Looking for more great stuff? Find smart home deals and other Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Amazon Echo, 4K TV and smartwatch discounts
Up Next

Best of the best Prime Day 2019 Tuesday deals on Echo, 4K TV, Apple, Instant Pot
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Computing

Amazon Prime Day discounts makes upgrading to RTX graphics even more affordable

Looking to upgrade your graphics card? Today may be the day to do it, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day shopping event. Amazon is offering Prime members steep discounts off of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, or RTX 2070 graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
prime day dash cams aukey cam deal
Cars

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on dashboard cameras for your car

The dash cam market grows annually, so these devices are rarely on sale. Prime Day 2019 is a stellar opportunity to modernize your car, keep yourself safe behind the wheel, and possibly capture something hilarious on film.
Posted By Ronan Glon
god of war director hidden message may hint sequel
Gaming

This Prime Day Sony PS4 bundle deal comes with God of War and Days Gone

Amazon is currently offering a PS4 Pro bundle with the games God of War and Days Gone at a substantial discount. God of War was one of our favorite games of 2018, and it can be played in 4K on PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
hp sprocket photo printer amazon prime day deal plus red 2fr87a
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off on the HP Sprocket Photo Printer for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day sale is officially live. The HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer normally sells for $150, but Amazon cuts $50 off from its original price making it now available for a discounted price of only $100.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best prime day mattress sales ashleyfurnituresignaturedesignmattress 2 350x350
Deals

Best Prime Day mattress sales: Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Amazon deals

The best Prime Day deals are here, and some of the very best discounts this year are on mattresses. With price cuts from Tempur-Pedic, Cocoon, and Helix, now is a great time to score some savings a new bed.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best smartwatch deals for prime day 2019 1234
Deals

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and Samsung Galaxy

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it a number of great smartwatch deals. Whether you're into Apple's Apple Watch, or prefer a smartwatch that has Google's Wear OS wearable operating system, there should be a something for…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Deals

We found a Prime Day deal hack that gets you the Echo Show 5 for next to nothing

Even at $50 during Prime Day, the Echo Show 5 is a great deal. But our intrepid deal team has found a Prime Day hack that could snag you one of these devices for literally next to nothing, as long as you have the right Echo to trade in.
Posted By Ed Oswald
philips twin turbostar xxl airfryer amazon prime day deal air fryer
Deals

Snag this Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer for 50% off this Prime Day

From healthy snacks to full family dishes, you can count on the Philips Twin TurboStar XXL Air Fryer for reliable cooking. Order yours today for only $115 instead of $230 on Prime Day.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon echo sub
Deals

These Prime Day deals knock Echo and Ring prices to ridiculous lows

fter weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day deals are finally here, with 24 more hours of non-stop deals. Prime Day is loaded with deep discounts on Echo, Ring Video Doorbells and Fire TV devices
Posted By Bruce Brown
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 review offset
Photography

The Canon Rebel SL2 slides in at under $400 for the best Prime Day camera deal

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 is an easy entry into the world of DSLR photography -- and that entry just got even easier with a 45% discount on Tuesday, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019. The deal puts the camera with a kit lens at less than $400.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Samsung and Vizio receive major price cuts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived, and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of Samsung, TCL, and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Sony, and wireless earbuds on sale

Solitude doesn't always come cheap, but now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived, it's a little more affordable. Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Deals on Sony headphones, Apple iPads, and smartwatches

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen