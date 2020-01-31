Amazon drops up to $230 off Neato and Ecovacs robot vacuums

Vacuuming may not be anyone’s favorite activity but if just the thought of it stresses you out, you might want to consider getting yourself a robot vacuum. At least this way, you wouldn’t have to think about it as much. It would definitely make things more convenient as most models nowadays can be controlled via app on your smartphone. You’ll also have more time in your hands to attend to more pressing matters or to kick back, relax, and do what you really enjoy doing. With a ton of options available, you might just set your head spinning but if you’re after savings, Amazon has Ecovacs Deebot 900 and Neato’s Botvac D6 on sale up to $230 off. You may even be able to slash $50 more on top of their sale prices when approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Ecovacs Deebot 900 — $230 ($170 off)

In terms of design, the Deebot 900 blends in and adopts the circular shape most robot vacuums have. It is only slightly different with a circular disk protruding atop the droid. But that isn’t all for show, it is actually the housing of all its laser mapping and anti-drop sensors that enable it to rove around your house while steering clear of obstacles. You wouldn’t have to worry so much if it bumps from time to time, it’s smart enough to slow down when it detects something on its way, plus its front bumper provides ample shock absorption. However, it is advisable that you keep cables, socks, and the like off the floor as it may get stuck and you might soon hear it cry for help with Voice Reporting when you’d rather be informed of its progress. It’s also capable of updating and mapping new spaces when connected to Wi-Fi.

The Ecovacs Deebot 900 is programmable through the app or voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant so you can start/stop, charge, and schedule a clean from anywhere. While it makes for a fairly quiet operation at 67 decibels, enabling Do Not Disturb ensures no cleans take place until further notice and switches off its lights and voice notifications. The best part is that there isn’t much to fuss about once it’s set up, apart from emptying its dirt bin every now and then.

Floorcare can easily be left to the Deebot 900 no matter what kind of floors you have. It has interchangeable suction plates that enable it to go through either carpet or hard bare floors for a good 9o minutes before it needs a recharge. And when the max setting is employed, this Ecovac is all the more equipped for a deep clean as it is able to suck in ground-in dirt or pet hair but in exchange higher power, its run time is cut down to 45 minutes. Its height of 9.5 cm allows it to seamlessly go under most tables or cabinets but given its typical round shape, it may not be able to access some corners. Nonetheless, it is a capable vacuum with edge and spot modes for a concentrated clean with side brushes to boot.

Usually priced at $400, Amazon’s $170 price cut makes Ecovacs Deebot 900 available to you for only $230.

Neato Botvac D6 — $500 ($230 off)

Neato’s dares to be different and sets itself apart with a unique D-shape design. The D6, for that matter, currently holds the title as the best robot vacuum for edges and corners in our roundup. Pet owners will be just as happy as it is just as great at managing quite the hairy situation with furry friends around. It comes with a side-mounted brush and a 12-inch combo brush, deemed up to 70% larger than most round robots have that allows it to pick up more pet hair as it goes. It also has ultra-performance filters made of HEPA material to boot. This guarantees allergens as small as 0.3 microns stay trapped in its 0.7-liter dust bin. All homeowners will be sure to appreciate this bot’s ability to glide across all floor types.

The D6’s Laser Smart mapping allows it to see in the dark and make its way around the house. It also has the capacity to store up to three floor plans, plus the ability to create your own for a customized clean. It is even willing to work around your life as you set a couple of virtual no-go zones. This droid may not be the most careful of bots as cited in our review. You can be thankful that it comes with pre-loaded plastic bumpers and a setting for it to be more cautious. To assure you the ease of use, the D6 can be programmed through your smartphone, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, or Google Home. For as long as you have the Neato app installed, you’ll be able to schedule a clean, switch between eco and turbo mode, and update its software.

Neato’s D6, being the perpetual little helper can be trusted to clean up to 120 minutes which is 33% more power than its predecessors could offer. It just pauses when it’s low on juice and picks up where it left off. It is even wired to auto-charge twice during a cleaning session. The D6 will surely be able to take care of medium to large homes.

Leave the tedious task of vacuuming to the D6 for just $500 instead of $730 when you order it from Amazon.

