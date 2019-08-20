Deals

Run with the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for $70 less on Amazon

Smartwatches may be great in keeping up with the day to day but if you want something geared toward a more active lifestyle, then a fitness tracker should be well up to the task. Most of us have probably heard about Fitbit but Garmin’s lineup can also be regarded as dynamic fitness tracker available at multiple price points. The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is currently on sale for $70 less on Amazon. Usually priced at $450, you can run hands-free and tune in to music for just $380.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is primarily made for running, so it only makes sense that its design is more on the rugged and sporty side. You could, however, switch out its silicone bands for a leather one to increase its style versatility. The edge it has over the Apple Watch is probably its lightweight construction, the strap even has plenty of notches to assure a comfortable fit every time. As for the watch face, with a 1.2-inch diameter, it doesn’t look clunky while its 240 x 240-pixel resolution proves to be readable in any light.

More than a GPS running watch, the Forerunner 645 is equipped with GLONASS (Global Navigation Satellite System), gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, barometric altimeter, and Garmin’s own Elevate wrist heart rate monitor. Other fitness trackers may deliver with a similar set of sensors but the Forerunner 645 became an example of how it can be useful. For a company that was manufacturing fitness trackers way before the iPhone, Garmin has surely put in the time to perfect its running watch with specific activity profiles and options to create your own workouts. You’ll also be able to monitor and analyze your performance with Training Status and with biomechanical measurements (cadence, stride length, and etc.) to get tips on how to improve your form.

The Forerunner 645 Music’s rise to fame can be credited to its capacity to store up to 500 songs downloaded from either your computer or synced to select streaming services. Leave the phone behind and run freely with just your watch latched onto your wrist and wireless headphones to blast your music. With Bluetooth, smart notifications for calls, texts, and other app alerts can be accessible, while NFC makes it possible for you to make contactless payments.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is a cool and smart wearable that lets you review your past efforts toward a fitter you as well as engage with an online fitness community through the Garmin Connect App. The Connect IQ store, on the other hand, lets you give your watch a personal touch as you customize your dial, widgets, and more. To top it all off, the Forerunner 645 Music has a battery life that can stretch up to seven days and Digital Trends’ review can easily vouch for it. Grab one for yourself while supplies last and you can bag $70 in savings too with Amazon’s 16% price cut.

