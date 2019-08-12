Share

Many smartwatches and fitness trackers have graced today’s bustling market on the latest tech wearables but how many include a “Suffer Score?” The Garmin Forerunner 735XT may not be the latest smartwatch out there but it is one of the few and the first to be equipped with Strava’s Suffer Score that indicates how hard you worked out. This triathlon watch usually rings in at $400 but Amazon trims down its price by 20%. You may also get the chance to slash off another $50 on top of its $280 sale price with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

As the name suggests, Garmin’s Forerunner 735XT is typically geared for runners with advanced running dynamics, race predictor, and virtual pacer. Not to worry, it is not at all limited to running with multisport features to give you feedback for other activities like hiking, skiing, cycling, and even account your sleeping pattern. Plus, with a water-resistance rating of 5 ATM, it should be able to withstand depths of up to 50 meters which makes it swim-proof.

For most of us, our biggest competitor is ourself. The Forerunner 735XT may have all the standard components you would find in a modern-day sports tracker but its wrist-based heart rate monitor goes above and beyond as it calculates your Strava Suffer Score. More than a measure of distance and pace, this feature quantifies the intensity of your workout based on how long you can maintain an elevated heart rate.

The GPS running watch is complemented by the Garmin Connect app where all your stats are automatically uploaded. You also gain access to training plans and insights tailored to your workout habits through the app. Moreover, being part of this online community may push you to exceed your fitness goals as you engage in a friendly competition with other members. With Bluetooth connectivity, your compatible device should sync well with the watch and deliver smart notifications and playback controls for music ready on your dial.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT boasts a battery life that stretches up to 11 days in smartwatch mode. For a fitness tracker that doubles up as a smartwatch, Amazon’s 30% price cut only puts the cherry on top. Grab one for yourself and make it your own with downloadable custom watch faces, and apps available from the Connect IQ Store.

