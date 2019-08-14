Grab the Garmin Instinct outdoor watch for $31 less on Amazon

Share

Smartwatches are great gadgets for the main reason that it helps us keep up with our daily activities with functions directly readily accessible on the dial. If you’re quite the outdoorsy type and looking to arm yourself with a full-featured high-end wearable, then the Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch may just tick all the right boxes for you. Grab it for $31less than the usual $300 price tag on Amazon. Plus, you might just be one of the lucky Amazon Rewards Visa cardholders to qualify to knock off another $50 on top of its $269 sale price.

The Instinct is one of the newest watches in Garmin’s lineup that was released October of last year. Built for the great outdoors, it sports a rugged and durable exterior available in a splash of subtle and playful colors. Its bezel and case are sourced from fiber-reinforced polymer while its silicone straps sure make for a comfortable and breathable fit. The reliable outdoor watch has U.S. military-grade standard of 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance of up to 100 meters. Needless to say, you can take this watch with you to the pool and the shower.

For fans of the Garmin Fenix 5X series, you’ll be thrilled to know that the Instinct takes after some of its best features at a fairly more affordable price point. It comes with a three-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and multiple global navigation satellite systems. Take the road less traveled with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a TracBack feature to guide you through the same route back to where you started.

Activity tracking is certainly off the charts with preloaded profiles specific to running, hiking, cycling, and swimming. It also has a built-in heart rate and stress monitor to give you an idea of your workout’s intensity. Garmin provided accompanying apps like Garmin Explore to plan trips ahead, and Garmin Connect where your stats are automatically uploaded for long-term progress tracking as well as to engage with the online fitness community.

Garmin may be more fitness-focused but you can also have access to smart notifications when synced to your Bluetooth compatible smartphone. Readability shouldn’t be an issue as it flaunts a high-contrast chemically strengthened, and scratch-resistant display. You should also be able to enjoy its stellar battery life that can stretch up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours in GPS mode.

For a watch that is heavy on features, the Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch‘s mass of 1.76 ounces or its discounted price of $260 on Amazon shouldn’t weigh you down.

