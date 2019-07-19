Share

Summer temperatures in the United States are known to reach dangerous levels. One of the best ways to ensure that your home is safe and comfortable during the warm season is by using air conditioning units. Whether you are in need of a new window air conditioner or looking to replace an old model, now is the time to buy. Walmart’s answer to the Amazon Prime Day, called “The Big Save,” has been extended until July 21. We found discounted General Electric window air conditioners under $160 that you may want to check out.

Cool any space up to 150 square feet with these 115-volt window air conditioners from GE. These units have three cooling speeds and fan speeds you can choose from for personalized comfort. Setup is simple for both models with the included easy-mount window installation kit. They fit any window that is 23- to 38-inches wide and at least 12.5-inches high.

GE 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote – $156

Conveniently control the temperature from anywhere in the room with the GE 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote. This model has a digital thermostat which makes it easy to monitor how warm or cool the room is with just a glance. You can also set it to sleep mode so it automatically increases temperature throughout the night. And, you can further manage energy consumption with its 24-hour on/off timer.

Usually $169, the GE 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote is now only $156 on Walmart. Order during the extended Big Save sale to get the discounted price.

GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner – $136

If you are looking for a budget-friendly cooling unit without the additional bells and whistles, the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner can be a great option. It offers the basic features you can expect in a window-type air conditioner. Just turn the dial to adjust the comfort level in your room. Maintaining this unit is fairly simple with its easy-to-access filter that slides from the side.

Pay only $136 instead of $149 when you get your GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner on Walmart today. This deal is only available until the Big Save event ends on July 21, so hurry and place your order now.

