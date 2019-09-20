Chromebooks used to be affordable alternatives to MacBooks and Windows laptops. Now, you can get high-end Chrome OS machines that are built for luxury and performance. The best of these premium Chromebooks is the Google Pixelbook. Get this lightweight yet powerful 2-in-1 hybrid on Amazon today for $101 off.

Usually $1,199, the Google Pixelbook with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage is down to $1,098 on Amazon today. You can even get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and order this flexible Apple MacBook alternative now before stocks run out.

The first thing you will notice with the Google Pixelbook is how slim it is. This Chromebook is only four-tenths of an inch thick, with half of it in the display. The display is a 12.3-inch touchscreen that boasts an impressive resolution of 235 pixels per inch. It folds back 360 degrees to give you different display options to match your tasks.

Inside the Pixelbook’s thin body is a complete set of hardware designed to easily handle your everyday web-based activities, from document editing to watching YouTube videos. And with its small but high-endurance battery, you can stay productive on the go for a full workday. You don’t even have to charge it for too long — plugging it for 15 minutes gives you two hours of use.

Powered by Chrome OS, the Pixelbook offers the pleasure of basic operation with little to worry about. It is a great device for college students and business people whose workflow revolves around the Google Chrome web browser. Aside from productivity tasks, this 2-in-1 hybrid can also cover your entertainment needs since Spotify, Netflix, and other similar apps also have web versions.

If you are a fan of the Chrome OS, the Google Pixelbook is a great device to get. It is the best premium Chromebook your money can buy today. Order yours on Amazon to enjoy a $101 discount on this usually $1,098 2-in-1 Chromebook.

