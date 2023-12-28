 Skip to main content
This HP Chromebook is 50% off in Best Buy’s post-holiday sale

HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.
HP

The holidays may be over, but the deals aren’t. Best Buy has rolled out a new HP Chromebook deal. Right now, you can save $150 on the 14-inch HP Chromebook which means you can get it for half the price. Whether you’re leveling up your work from home space or need something to take on-the-go, this easy-to-use super fast laptop is the perfect option.

Why You Should Buy the HP Chromebook

Prepare to step up your productivity. The Chromebook features a fast operating system built to handle multitasking with ease. The high-bandwidth RAM keeps things running smoothly and a hefty load of internal storage proves to be reliable for holding onto photo memories or important work. Plus, take advantage of 14 hours of battery life so you can knock out your work without having to reach for the charger — and when it is time to charge up you can go from 0 to 50% charge in about 45 minutes.

Whether you’re designing a masterpiece, playing the latest game, or streaming your favorite shows and movies, do it in 720p (all without needing a dedicated graphics card). Speaking of games, Minecraft is now available on select Chromebook models. You can also turn things up a notch with HP’s dual speaker set up for out of this world stereo quality.

Come through crystal clear for your next video chat or meeting. The HP True Vision 720p HD camera features integrated dual array digital microphones. The camera delivers high-quality imagery even in low light, coming as close to a face-to-face interaction as possible. You can also keep connected and effortlessly use Bluetooth to sync your accessories.

Have Google at your fingertips with the press of a button. The Google Everything Button allows you to get what you need fast, whether it’s answers to pressing questions, your favorite apps, important files and more. Anything you need is within reach.

Don’t miss out on this unbeatable Chromebook deal. Bring in the new year by taking a step into the future of tech and maximize your productivity and performance with this HP Chromebook and take advantage of major savings while you can.

