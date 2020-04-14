Beat the boredom with a free Hulu (No Ads) subscription

Looking ahead at the coming days and weeks and feeling in dire need of an entertainment booster shot? Right now, Hulu is offering a free one-month trial for new customers that’s sure to excite you while you’re stuck at home and in need of something to do.

Ordinarily priced at $6 per month, Hulu offers thousands of TV shows and movies that mean there’s something here for everyone in the family. The service offers Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale along with current favorites like This is Us, and old hits like Family Guy and Grey’s Anatomy. The service also offers a neat sideline in quick bite-sized informational pieces to grab your interest throughout the day. It also promises that most new episodes of major shows are available the day after they air.

Movies include a little bit of everything such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite, and family entertainment like Spider-Man: Far From Home. You’re really not going to run out of great options soon via the Hulu one-month free trial.

To start the free trial, you’ll need to sign up for an account and enter some payment details, but you can choose to cancel anytime meaning it’s a breeze to avoid having to pay for future months.

It’s possible to watch Hulu on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet, with the ability to set up 6 user profiles so you can separate what everyone is watching quite easily. It’s also possible to watch on 2 different screens at the same time so you can watch something while the kids enjoy something else in the other room.

If you’re bored of what Netflix has to offer, and you’ve moved on from Sling and Amazon Prime free trials, this is the ideal time to check out Hulu.

If you’re keen to go all-in with Hulu, it even offers the beloved Disney+ Bundle, which packages Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for only $13 per month making it the ideal family package in the future. Other add-on services include HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz. It’s perfect for cord-cutting entertainment when you’re stuck indoors for a while to come.

Start Free Trial

