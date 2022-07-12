Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

With all the Prime Day deals really rolling in now, it may be a bit overwhelming to pick a TV, especially since there are just a ton of options out there. While Amazon certainly has a lot of great TV deals, Best Buy will have the best Prime Day TV deals overall, such as this one on a 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Smart TV, which is going for just $500. Usually, you’ll find this TV going for around $650 at retail, so you’re getting a substantial $150 discount, which is pretty great for a TV this size.

Why you should buy this 70-inch TV

If you aren’t familiar with Insignia, it’s known for budget TVs, although it’s recently been making some inroads in the higher-end TV market while still offering competitive prices. For example, you have this 70-inch F30 Series that offers smart features and a 4K resolution. Even better, it has an internal upscale that can bring older content up to 4K. It also has HDR 10, which is pretty impressive for a TV at this price range and is one of the reasons why this is such a great Prime Day TV deal to pick up.

Beyond that, the whole thing is built around the Fire TV platform and is an excellent alternative to the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series if you still want that experience but on a bigger screen. Not only do you get access to Amazon’s ecosystem, such as shopping and Prime Video, assuming you have a subscription, but also to all the big streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+. And because the Fire TV platform can be used as a sort of smart home hub, you can control your whole smart home setup via the remote, which has a mic and allows you to talk to Alexa with a press of a button.

It also has a few other nice convenience features that we appreciate. For example, it has DTS Studio Sound, which helps create a better surround sound landscape with just the internal speaker. But if you’re thinking about picking up a Prime Day soundbar deal, then the F30 series has an HDMI port with ARC support, so you only need one cable. It also supports AirPlay for those who don’t have an Android and don’t necessarily want to rely on the Fire TV app to watch content on the TV. Finally, it has some good parental controls, so if you have kids and want some control over what they watch.

Overall, the Insignia F30 series is a great TV to grab if you want a 70-inch TV with 4K resolution and HDR while also being on a budget. It is missing out on a couple of features, but you can take a look at the best TV deals at Best Buy for Prime Day for something that may fit your needs a bit better.

