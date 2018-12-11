Digital Trends
Jenifer Calle
Instant Pots were a huge hit for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with prices reaching as low as $60, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance at finding a great deal. With deals extending throughout the entire month of December you’ll find limited-time sales for all sorts of holiday gifts. And what’s a better gift than the most popular electric cooker on the market, the Instant Pot. If you find yourself searching for a holiday gift Amazon is slashing the price on the Instant Pot Ultra with a massive $60 discount.

Grab the Instant Pot Ultra 3-quart 10-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker for the lowest price it has been since Black Friday. This programmable pressure cooker serves as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté pot, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Normally priced at $120 it is 50 percent off today, bringing its price down to just $60, but hurry because this deal will only last for today.

For today only, you can save big on this Instant Pot Ultra, the fully loaded model that gives you more cooking options than the Lux and Duo. Even if you’re a novice to the kitchen this easy-to-use Instant Pot has an LCD display that any newbie can quickly pick up. Think of Instant Pot becoming the 21st-century version of your grandma’s pressure cooker. While the 3-qt is on the smaller side, this multi-functioning machine is perfect for serving two to three individuals, cooking up quick meals without the need to monitor, and best of all meal prepping.

Step up your meal prepping game by stewing up your chicken, steaming up your sweet potatoes, and boiling your eggs to perfection in just a fraction of the time that it would normally take. You can cook enough food to last you for the week and then use the Instant Pot to reheat the food in just minutes so that you can live out your best healthy lifestyle. The Instant Pot is justly praised for its ability to cook meals that would normally take hours to make, such as lentil and split pea soup. If you’ve been thinking about switching over to the Instant Pot from your outdated pressure cooker or you’re simply looking to gift someone a high-quality Instant Pot at an affordable price, now is your chance.

