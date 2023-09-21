 Skip to main content
There’s a big sale happening on Lenovo Tower and Edge servers today

Lenovo ThinkSystem ST50 Tower Server product image
Lenovo

People often think of servers, the systems that empower online and cloud-based platforms, as more of a business solution. While that’s true, and they do have widespread implications for the world of modern business (hello DNS servers), there are many uses for a server at home too. For example, you can set one up to run a media server, allowing you to access all of your media — like movies, shows, and music — both at home and on the go. You can also use a server to host and run your own website or even a full-fledged hosting solution, where you can sell hosting to other like-minded folks. Really, there are a ton of possibilities. Of course, servers tend to be expensive, but thanks to a huge sale on Lenovo Tower and Edge Servers, you can save big right now. In fact, some of the best desktop computer deals include an option worthy of moonlighting as a server from time to time. Regardless, if you’re in the market for a server, now’s the perfect opportunity to grab one for an excellent price. Why not take a look for yourself?

Why you should shop the Lenovo Tower and Edge Servers sale

Like any desktop or laptop computer, whether for gaming, work, or something else entirely, servers and their performance depend largely on the internal hardware. So, there are many servers included in this Lenovo Tower and Edge Servers sale, and your best bet to find what you’re looking for is to head over and browse for yourself. That said, it makes sense to call out a few of our favorites and some of the best deals we’ve found.

Starting with an incredible doorbuster of an opportunity, the is discounted by 60%, saving you over $744. Normally $1,241, you can grab that server today for just $496. That is an incredible deal! It’s in a 4U form factor and has an Intel Celeron GF900 processor, 8 to 64GB of TruDDR4 RAM, and has three expansion slots, and four 3.5-inch drive bays.

Alternatively, there’s the for $2,940, normally $7,351, which is over $4,410 off, or 60% off. It features the same 4U form factor but ups the ante with an Intel Xeon Silver 4309Y processor, 16GB to 5TB of TrueDDR4 RAM, and up to 16 3.5-inch or 32 2.5-inch drive bays, as well as up to 9 expansion slots. Talk about power, especially if you equip this server to the max allowed.

Lenovo Edge Servers are also on sale, including the ThinkEdge SE450, ThinkSystem SE350 Edge, and even the ThinkSystem SR635 Rack Server — perfect if you already have a server chassis. Again, your best option is always going to be to browse the sale yourself and see what matches your needs. Servers vary quite a bit in terms of hardware, form factor, and configuration. Don’t wait too long, though, because this sale will be over soon.

