Get the LG Stylo 4 at its most affordable price of $120 at Best Buy

While most of us are itching to get our hands on the latest flagship phone model, there are cost-saving alternatives that let us get away with sub-par features on a smartphone. Apple and Samsung may have gotten the best of the high-end market but LG sure puts its best foot forward for midrange phones. Sporting an affinity to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen and running on the same Android Oreo 8.1, the LG Stylo 4 gives you a bang for your buck at its standard price of $300. Amazon may have gotten the price lowered down to $270 but its no match for Best Buy’s price at just $120.

The LG Stylo 4 can pass for a premium smartphone from the front with thin bezels, and a 6.2-inch Full HD+ screen under Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Turning it around is another story as its glossy plastic back can really be a smudge magnet but it’s nothing a case can’t fix. Moreover, for a budget-friendly phone, its 2,160 x 1,080-pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio can be appreciated as pictures appear to be vividly crisp and bright enough for a comfortable viewing experience. Unlike the more recent Note 10, you’ll be glad to see that a headphone jack stays in place while it adapts a more future-proof USB-C charging port.

Under the hood, it may not seem much with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 processor on 3GB of RAM but it should deliver a fairly acceptable performance when navigating through its menu or launching a few apps, though it may not be the best at multitasking. As mentioned, it comes with a fully functional stylus that enables you to scribble quick notes, screen captures, and the ability to customize its use for a variety of gestures or shortcuts. The stylus may leave your screen spotless but getting it out of its slot could prove to be quite a nuisance.

With 32GB of internal storage, could already give you plenty of space for contacts, music, apps, and more but should it not suffice, you can opt to expand your memory up to 2TB with a MicroSD card. Its 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie camera are surprisingly competent shooters as photos come out balanced with good color accuracy even in low-light conditions.

The LG Stylo 4 is a capable midrange phone that boasts of features akin to flagship models. A smartphone that knows how to mix business with pleasure as it is good for casual use and moderate productivity work. It isn’t a powerhouse with a 3,300mAh batttery but it what you get for a phone at this price. Get it for $180 less on Best Buy while supplies last.

