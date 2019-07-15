Digital Trends
Snag this Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer for 50% off this Prime Day

Erica Katherina
philips twin turbostar xxl airfryer amazon prime day deal air fryer

Air fryers are quickly becoming a kitchen must-have, as home cooks realize the magic of frying food with little to no oil. This appliance uses a convection mechanism that circulates hot air around the food, saving you and your family from the excess fat and odor that come with traditional deep-frying.

If you’re a snack lover or a fried food fan seeking for healthier options, now’s the best time to grab Philips’ fastest and most powerful air fryer — the Twin TurboStar XXL Airfryer. This model normally retails for $230, but for Amazon’s Prime Day, you can have it for only $115. Enjoy crispy fried food with all of the flavor and none of the guilt by taking advantage of this limited time offer.

This Philips Airfryer boasts a unique Twin TurboStar technology that circulates heat by creating a fast, high-powered, tornado-like airflow. With this feature, you can fry a pile of food with just a tablespoon or less of oil and still get an even cook with no turning required. It can also extract excess fat from the food with the help of the 1,725-watt heater and motor.

Aside from frying, it can also handle grilling, baking, and roasting tasks. No pre-heating is needed so you can save time and start cooking right away. You can adjust the 60-minute timer and temperature dial (175 to 400-degrees Fahrenheit) depending on the type of food you’re cooking. Time and temperature are displayed on a digital panel so you can monitor the entire cooking process.

Sporting a 4-quart capacity, this air fryer is large enough to handle family-sized meals. It can fit a whole chicken, two bags of fries, and up to six portions worth of food, so you can prepare delicious meals for the whole family every day. When you’re running out of meal ideas or in need of tutorials for some recipes, the included recipe book and Philips Airfryer app are helpful. In terms of cleanup, all parts of this air fryer are dishwasher-free and nonstick-coated for your convenience.

From healthy snacks to full family dishes, you can count on the Philips Twin TurboStar XXL AirFryer for reliable cooking. You can order yours today for only $115 instead of $230 on Prime Day.

