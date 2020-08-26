Save $28 on a one-year PS Plus subscription when you subscribe today

With the summer period ending and the busy gaming months fast approaching, CDKeys is currently offering one year of PS Plus for half price. August has already proven to be an extremely favorable month when it comes to PS Plus deals and with a one-year subscription on sale for $32, from the usual $60, there’s never been a better time to subscritbe to the service. As a new wave of titles are incoming and the next generation of consoles are looming ever so nearer with the PlayStation 5, being prepared for the coming months is vital, and with this deal you get a year for practically the same price as six months.

Perhaps the main reason for ensuring your subscription is secured for the next twelve months is the wealth of games arriving over the fall period. With titles such as Star Wars: Squadrons, Marvel’s Avengers and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War being massively influenced by online play, a PS Plus subscription is vital to play with friends and enjoy each game’s online components. Even pre-existing popular titles that will no doubt carry over into the future generation such as Call of Duty: Warzone and GTA Online will remain accessible with a year-long subscription.

Not only that, but members are also eligible to receive a selection of free games each month as part of the PS Plus benefit. For August, two massive titles have been added as part of the service. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has been added, offering players a nostalgic trip to the past through one of the series’ best narrative installments. The most notable inclusion however, is the fantastic Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout — the platforming battle royale which has currently taken the world by storm. Since both are only available for August, now is the best time to take part in this massive deal.

Outside of gaming, there’s also a variety of other perks for members to take full advantage of. With cloud data saving, players will be able to upload the save data for their favorite games onto a cloud service, ensuring that if there’s ever an issue with their console, their saves will remain safe on an online server to be re-downloaded at any time. There’s 100GB of space available, meaning users won’t be running out of space anytime soon. Additionally, PS Plus members are also eligible to exclusive discounts and sales on the PS store. With many classic titles currently offering huge discounts as next-gen action is right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to pick up some classic titles at a discounted price.

