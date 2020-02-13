Amazon and Best Buy drop PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo deals for Presidents Day

The Presidents Day sale is near, and although it’s not as big of a holiday sale as the ones we see for Labor Day or Black Friday, it is still an excellent opportunity to score discounts on tech — gaming consoles included. We scoured Amazon and Best Buy and sniffed out some of the best Xbox One deals, PlayStation 4 deals, and Nintendo Switch deals you can take advantage of right now. Make yourself or a gamer in your life happy by jumping on these exciting gaming bundle deals and walk away with as much as $150 in savings.

Xbox One X — up to $150 off

Those who want to play games and watch movies with the highest possible image quality will love the Xbox One X. This model is dubbed by our review team as the best console for playing popular multi-platform games. It’s more powerful and has better hardware than the PS4 Pro, complete with the ability to run many games at native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second (fps). Although picture performance varies from title to title, you can expect sharper imagery, better frame rates, and improved load times in your games.

In addition to playing games, the Xbox One X also makes a solid home theater device. It’s great for running movies and other media at 4K HDR and even has a 4K UHD Blu-Ray player, perfect for those who prefer to buy games at the store. Its CPU has slots for HDMI if you wish to filter your TV service through the Xbox and use Cortana to switch channels instead of a remote; USB 3.0 if you want to hook it up with a keyboard, mouse, or external hard drive; Ethernet for network connection; and IR-out and S/PDIG for advanced surround sound setups.

Compared to the PS4 Pro, the Xbox One X has a limited exclusive game library. Where it really shines is in upscaling the visuals of all games on the platform. If you are switching from the Xbox 360, we’re glad to report that a very large number of the last-gen console’s games are now compatible with the Xbox One.

Don’t pass up the chance to score an Xbox One X system at a discount on Amazon. All bundles listed below are available at a sale price of $350, leaving you with $150 in savings.

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Bundle

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wards Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

If you’re looking for a more affordable variant, then check out these offers on the Xbox One S.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition — $172 ($78 off)

— ($78 off) Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle — $222 ($78 off)

— ($78 off) Xbox One S 1TB Star Wards Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle — $232 ($67 off)

PlayStation 4 Pro — up to $80 off

Anyone who wants the best gaming console doesn’t need to look any further than Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro. It’s currently the finest plug-and-play gaming platform on the market, offering an expansive exclusive game library coupled with 4K and HDR10 compatibility. It even has access to a few less popular indie games and niche titles, including Japanese role-playing games.

One of the strongest suits of the PS4 Pro is that it lets you play games at 4K resolution. This 4K feature provides enhanced detail and sharpness in every object, from the faces of characters to walls and vehicles. As long as it’s connected with a 4K UHD TV, running a game in 4K is a breeze. Additional performance settings are available as well so you can fine-tune the visuals and enhance the frame rate for a selection of games.

The PS4 Pro is compatible with all PS4 games and can even upscale imagery of select PSVR titles. Whether you want to play the best games or want to see what your games are truly capable of, you shouldn’t miss out on this PS4 Pro deal.

PS4 Pro 1 TB for $320

If the PS4 Pro is too rich for your blood, you may also want to check out these package offers on the PS4 Slim.

PS4 Slim 1TB Only On PlayStation Bundle — $248 ($52 off)

— ($52 off) PS4 Slim 1TB — $252 ($48 off)

Nintendo Switch Lite — up to $25 off

The Nintendo Switch Lite – aka the best handheld console yet – is especially perfect for gamers on the go. With this model, Nintendo ditched the original Switch’s modular build to give way to a smaller, lighter, and more ergonomic all-in-one design. This cut in size also makes it more portable and more suitable for kids. Whether you’re carrying it around or playing a game, it’s a sturdy and comfortable handheld.

In addition to the changes in design are significant improvements under the hood. The low power consumption of the original Switch has been made even better with the Lite model. This is all thanks to the new Nvidia Tegra chip, which also contributes to an enhanced battery capacity of 4.5 to 6 hours. When it comes to performance, our reviewer noticed a few lags while playing in 720p, but it’s not that big of an issue and will not ruin your gaming experience.

The Switch lite runs the same operating system as its bigger sibling, so you’ll also be able to enjoy the same features. While it did not inherit full Switch library support due to lack of Joy-Cons, dock, and HDMI output, it will not vastly affect your gaming options especially if you’re set on just handheld mode.

Nintendo is known to be stingy when it comes to console sales. Some of the best Nintendo Switch deals we found came in as low as $195. If you don’t mind buying a refurbished unit, you can even get one for less.

Nintendo Switch Lite — as low as $195

Refurbished Nintendo Switch Lite – $175

