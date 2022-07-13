This is the cheapest Roku streaming device you can buy today

With Prime Day deals still taking place, it would be a shame to miss out on this deal on the Roku Express streaming media player, particularly if you’re looking for Prime Day home theater deals. Currently you can grab the Roku Express for just $18 at Amazon, which is a $12 savings from its regular price of $30. This is the cheapest Roku streaming device you can find right now, and free shipping is included. The clock is counting down on Prime Day, however, so click over to Amazon now to claim this Prime Day deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Roku Express

Roku TV is a simple way of being able to watch streaming services on your TV, and the Roku Express streaming media player does it at an incredibly affordable price. It’s quick and easy to set up, with everything you need to get started included in the box, and that even includes a high speed HDMI cable. All you have to do is connect it to your TV and connect to the internet, and you’ll have access to streaming services and the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

There are a lot of great streaming media players that can claim to be among the best streaming devices, including the Apple TV 4K, but few are able to bring such value to your home theater as the Roku Express streaming media player, as it packs a ton of capability into an incredibly reasonable price point. In addition to access to all of your favorite streaming services, it also comes with a selection of free TV, liveTV , and premium TV, including Roku Originals and more than 275 channels on The Roku Channel. It even comes with access to the free Roku mobile app, which allows you to control the Roku Express device using your smartphone as a second remote.

More smarts that the Roku Express brings to your home theater include voice control, private listening with wireless headphones, and with automatic software updates you will always get the latest features and newest channels. It works with popular voice assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google, and it will pair nicely with any one of the best TVs you may have your eye on during Prime Day. There are a lot of great Roku devices out there in addition to the Roku Express, and if you feel you need more out of a Roku device, you can explore all of the best Roku devices for every home and every budget.

