Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Selling fast: This Roku Apple TV alternative is $19 for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Roku Premiere+

Streaming sticks are small but powerful devices that go hand in hand with Black Friday TV deals. One of the most popular options in the market, the Roku Premiere, is currently on sale for just $19, for a $16 discount to its original price of $35. You can only find this offer from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, but with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how much time is left to take advantage of it. Don’t hesitate — finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Roku Premiere

The Roku Premiere 4K streaming stick with its remote.

There’s a variety of reasons for investing in a streaming stick, such as upgrading a non-smart TV to a smart TV, or replacing the convoluted interface of the 4K TV that you purchased. If you’re thinking of buying one but the Apple TV 4K is out of reach, the Roku Premiere is an excellent choice. After a simple setup process, you’ll be able to access the Roku platform, through which you’ll be able to access streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. The streaming stick supports 4K content, so if you’ve plugged it into a 4K TV you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD quality.

You can customize the Roku home screen to showcase your preferred streaming services, channels, shows, and input sources such as video game consoles, so you wouldn’t have to navigate complicated menus to launch any of them. The Roku Premiere comes with a remote to go through the interface, but the streaming stick is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice commands with smart home devices enabled by these digital assistants for functions such as changing channels, searching for content, controlling playback, and much more. You should check out our Roku tips and tricks so that you can further maximize the platform.

The Roku Premiere is yours for just $19 exclusively from Walmart’s Black Friday deals, nearly half its sticker price of $35 after a $16 discount. You wouldn’t want to miss this offer if you need a streaming stick, so you need to hurry because stocks are going quickly. To make sure that you get the Roku Premiere for this bargain price, click that Buy Now button immediately.

