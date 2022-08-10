 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Best launch deal

Andrew Morrisey
By
Several Samsung Galazy Z Flip 4 models against a white background.

With Samsung’s announcement that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now available for pre-ordering, we also have some great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals starting to show up. Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on review declares that the best gets better with this foldable smartphone, making it a near certainty it’s a device you’ll want to get your hands on. It’s also a near certainty everybody else will, too, which is why we’ve tracked down the best pre-order deal available. Read onward for more details.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deal

When it comes to pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the best deal you’ll find today is in purchasing directly from Samsung. There you can get up to $900 in trade-in credit to put toward a new Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as a free memory upgrade, which is a $60 value. This gets the price of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to as low as $99, but Samsung is just getting started with the savings on one of the best and most anticipated smartphones of the year.

When you pre-order a Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is also throwing in a free cover, which is available in multiple colors for you to choose from. You’ll also get a $100 Samsung Credit to spend toward accessories with your purchase, as well as four free months of YouTube Premium, which is a $48 value, three free months of Spotify Premium, which is a $30 value, and four free months of SiriusXM streaming. Samsung is even throwing in six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage, making this far and beyond the best Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 pre-order deal available.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 start shipping?

While pre-orders have started taking place on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, general retail availability is expected on August 26. August 26 is also when pre-ordered Galaxy Z Flip 4s will start shipping. The device’s popularity could cause some potential for delays on pre-orders, as this model is replacing the also popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and there will be a lot of users looking to upgrade. Samsung’s lineup of folding phones has been impressive for some time, and if you don’t want to wait on a pre-order to arrive, you can explore other Samsung options with our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3 comparison.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599

The Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop with LED accents.

This unlocked Motorola Android phone with a 48MP camera is $155

The front and back of the Motorola Moto G Power.

Overwatch is ditching loot boxes ahead of sequel launch

A still of Tracer in Overwatch 2.

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today

Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on a white background displaying its smart TV interface.

Dell’s XPS 15 MacBook Pro rival just got a massive $730 price cut

Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop

Dell clearance sale knocks $606 off this Alienware gaming PC

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop ryzen edition on white background.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless vs. Sony WH-1000XM5

Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones next to Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

The more Instagram copies TikTok, the more I hate using it

Someone holding an iPhone. The screen shows a full-screen Instagram post.

Surprise: Amazon gift registries aren’t as private as you thought

A nice collection of wedding gifts might arrive when you register.

Please, don’t let adult cinema die

A woman stands at a street corner in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Hooked on You: How to romance each killer

Killer from Hooked on You.

PS Plus adds three Yakuza games, but no retro titles in August

Kazuma Kiriyu as he appears in Yakuza Kiwami