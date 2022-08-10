Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Best launch deal

With Samsung’s announcement that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now available for pre-ordering, we also have some great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals starting to show up. Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on review declares that the best gets better with this foldable smartphone, making it a near certainty it’s a device you’ll want to get your hands on. It’s also a near certainty everybody else will, too, which is why we’ve tracked down the best pre-order deal available. Read onward for more details.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deal

When it comes to pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the best deal you’ll find today is in purchasing directly from Samsung. There you can get up to $900 in trade-in credit to put toward a new Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as a free memory upgrade, which is a $60 value. This gets the price of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to as low as $99, but Samsung is just getting started with the savings on one of the best and most anticipated smartphones of the year.

When you pre-order a Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is also throwing in a free cover, which is available in multiple colors for you to choose from. You’ll also get a $100 Samsung Credit to spend toward accessories with your purchase, as well as four free months of YouTube Premium, which is a $48 value, three free months of Spotify Premium, which is a $30 value, and four free months of SiriusXM streaming. Samsung is even throwing in six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage, making this far and beyond the best Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 pre-order deal available.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 start shipping?

While pre-orders have started taking place on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, general retail availability is expected on August 26. August 26 is also when pre-ordered Galaxy Z Flip 4s will start shipping. The device’s popularity could cause some potential for delays on pre-orders, as this model is replacing the also popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and there will be a lot of users looking to upgrade. Samsung’s lineup of folding phones has been impressive for some time, and if you don’t want to wait on a pre-order to arrive, you can explore other Samsung options with our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3 comparison.

