Samsung is having a last-minute SALE on Super Bowl TVs

It’s probably too late to get a TV shipped to your house by the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of Samsung’s Super Sunday Sales event. The retailer has tons of 4K TV deals, QLED TV deals, and OLED TV deals available all weekend. Check out our favorite picks, and view the full sale at the link below:

55″ Class Q60A – $650, was $850

The cheapest screen on today’s flash sale, this 54.5-inch beastie has some pretty great features, the best of which being the QLED screen and 4k resolution for just $650. That means you’re getting some great quality images for bargain prices, and the fact that they throw in their Quantum HDR adds to the quality of this screen. Not only that, but if you’re a gamer, there’s a gaming mode that decreases input lag to within reasonable levels, so you get a much smoother gaming experience. The 55″ Class Q60A also has all the modern conveniences you’d expect, such as Alexa and Google Assistant integration, as well as Wi-Fi 5 and BT 4.2. Honestly, given the price and features, this is probably one of the best Samsung TV deals you’re going to see today.

55″ Class QN85A – $1,100, was $1,600

If you liked the previous TV but want it to have a little bit more oomph, then this one’s the way to go. Granted, it’s $450 more expensive, but it does come with much better features, the least of which is Samsung’s Neo QLED, a better version of their regular QLED technology. It’s also much better built for gaming; with a 120Hz refresh rate, it will make gaming experiences smoother and less janky, and the best part is that it also applies to action films and sports, so watching the Super Bowl on it will be that much better. Beyond all that, it has all the modern conveniences such as integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it has Wi-Fi 5 and BT 4.2 for your internet and peripherals, respectively.

65″ Class QN800A – $2,700, was $3,500

We would class this as the Grand Poobah; short of getting the 75-inch or 80-inch version of this beast, this one’s the way to go if you want the best viewing experience. Not only does it have Neo QLED, but it also has a resolution of 8k, one of the few screens that provide that resolution, which means that it comes with an A.I. upscaler and image processor to make things look great at 8k, even when the source material isn’t. You’ll also be happy to know that it supports 120Hz refresh rates, although only at 4k, so it’s a bit of a balancing act depending on what’s more important to you.

Of course, if none of these TVs do it for you, but you still want excellent image quality, then check out our QLED TV deals for something that might better fit your tastes.

