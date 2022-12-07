50-inch Samsung Frame TV is $400 off — but hurry

Eyeing a new TV in time for the holidays? Step right up — we’ve got one of the best TV deals you’ll find right here. You can grab this 50-inch Samsung The Frame TV for just $900, saving a whopping $400 off the regular price of $1,300 — and it’ll arrive by December 12, in time for the holidays. With such massive savings, you could treat yourself to some other home theater kit too, like a soundbar or headphones. This deal is sure to be super popular, and we’ve seen similar deals sell out in a flash, so don’t delay if you’re after a new TV — jump on this deal now, before it’s gone!

Why you should buy the 50-inch Samsung Frame TV

One of the worst things about wall-mounting your TV is that you get to stare at a blank screen whenever it’s turned off. Samsung’s The Frame TV doubles as a picture frame when it’s not in use, so you can display your favorite works of art or photos and add a touch of class to your living space. Thanks to the Motion Sensor, you can even set up your art to display when you’re in the room and turn off when you’re not.

This innovative TV isn’t just a pretty face, though. Its stunning QLED 4K screen delivers brilliant contrast, vibrant colors, and high brightness to ensure your movies and shows always look great. Quantum HDR delivers deep blacks and bright whites, so you’ll never miss a detail again. For those who like to binge their favorite Netflix shows on sunny weekend afternoons, this TV’s Matte Display Film and Anti-Reflection technology minimize glare on the screen, so no more squinting to catch the action.

The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV comes with in-built Smart software powered by Tizen, giving you instant access to all your favorite streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, and more. You can make video calls with up to 32 participants with the Google Duo app, great for productivity or catching up with friends and family without having to switch on your PC.

Gamers will love that Samsung is the first TV brand to directly stream Xbox games, no console required. In the Gaming Hub, you’ll find a huge range of console and streaming games to choose from. Finally, you also get a slim-fit wall mount included, with a customizable bezel in a range of finishes to perfectly complement your decor.

For those as serious about design as they are about entertainment, this deal is too good to pass on. Grab the 50-inch Samsung Frame TV today for $900, saving $400 off the regular $1,300 price, and be the envy of friends and family. Order today and your new TV will be with you by December 12, in plenty of time for the holidays. You’d better move fast, though, as this deal is flying off the shelves.

