Could this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Prime Day deal be a mistake?

Amazon is rolling out its 2021 Prime Day deals extravaganza a few weeks early this year, and since this sale attracts a horde of shoppers in search of Black Friday-level discounts, it’s no surprise to see other retailers getting in on the action too. Walmart’s Prime Day sale, dubbed the “Deals for Days” event, is one such blowout, and one of the hottest bargains on offer right now is this deep $80 price cut on the superb Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. If you’ve been looking to join the smartwatch revolution and want a classically styled piece that’s as smart as it looks, keep reading.

Despite the early hype surrounding the concept of “a smartphone for your wrist,” most people were understandably skeptical of smartwatches when they first came onto the scene. That changed with the Apple Watch, which not only became the most popular smartwatch in existence but made Apple one of the largest watchmakers in the world almost overnight. It was a good while, however, before Android users got anything comparable to Apple’s offering, and not for lack of companies trying (and failing) to match that success.

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Samsung, as the king of the Android smartphone world, would be the one to finally crack that nut with its line of Galaxy smartwatches. In fact, in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review, our team all but declared that this is the Apple Watch for non-iPhone users owing to its sleek design, sturdy build quality, great set of features, always-on display, and generous battery life. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 (as its name suggests) is marketed as a fitness wearable, and while it packs an excellent suite of health- and activity-tracking functions, its classically inspired 40mm case and a great selection of apps also make it a superb all-around smartwatch that you can wear all day.

It’s priced pretty reasonably, too — quite a bit cheaper than the flagship Apple Watch Series 6 — with a sticker cost of $279. But for the Walmart Deals for Days sale, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be yours for just $199, saving you 80 bucks. That’s a pretty sweet bargain and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for what might be our favorite flagship smart wearable that’s not an Apple Watch (and one that’s much more affordable).

More Prime Day smartwatch deals

Looking for something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day smartwatch deals happening right now. We’ve cataloged some of the best below.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$429 $499
The Apple Watch Series 6 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches Apple has come up with to date, so if you want to upgrade your lifestyle the best way possible, this watch can do it all and more.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $180
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold

$190 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)

$300 $600
Rock the first-ever titanium Galaxy watch, with fitness tracking and watch features combined. It's got Wi-Fi, a cool rotating bezel, and decent battery life, too.
Buy at Samsung

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama
