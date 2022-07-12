Today's Best Shark Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deal

For families that need help in keeping their floor clean, you should buy the Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum, which is currently available from Walmart at as the retailer rolls out its own Prime Day deals during Amazon’s annual shopping event. You’ll enjoy a 56% discount with this Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deal, bringing the price of the smart home device down to $265 from its original price of $599.

Compared to Amazon’s offers, Walmart Prime Day deals won’t require you to sign up for Amazon Prime membership, which means it will be easier to take advantage of this Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deal. On the flip side, with more shoppers able to access this discount, you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this very cheap price for the Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum due to depleted stocks.

Why you should buy the Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum

The Shark IQ self-emptying robot vacuum is a mid-range robot vacuum that comes with a feature that was previously only seen in high-end models like the iRobot Roomba s9 Plus — the capability to empty the dirt and debris that it picks up during its cleaning sessions into its docking station. The self-emptying robot vacuum also doesn’t require you to worry about replacement bags. When it’s time to empty the docking station’s contents, you’ll just lift the bin over a trash can and press a button to release everything, without having to get your hands dirty in the process. This feature that you can enjoy in this Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deal saves you a lot of time, as you don’t have to empty the robot vacuum’s dustbin every time it cleans, and it allows the device to clean larger homes without having to stop in the middle of every session because it’s full.

In most guides on how to choose a robot vacuum, the features that you should consider, in addition to automatic dirt disposal, include the device’s sensors for more efficient navigation around your house and an option for automated scheduling. This Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deal checks both of these boxes with total home mapping technology, which will actually let you select the specific rooms that you want the device to clean, and the ability to set when it will run through either the SharkClean app or with the help of your choice between Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Among the best robot vacuums that are included in this year’s Prime Day robot vacuum deals, this Shark IQ robot vacuum should be at the top of your list. The self-emptying feature is very helpful and convenient, and with its sensors and automation capabilities, you barely need to give it attention, not to mention that this Shark robot vacuum Prime Day deal slashes its price to less than half. If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum, or if you think it’s time to try one, then don’t hesitate to add this device to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

