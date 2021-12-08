There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals from retailers, with different sizes to choose from and catering to any budget. However, if you want to get your new TV in time for the holidays, you should finalize your purchase now. An option that you might want to consider is Best Buy’s $150 discount for the 50-inch Sony X80J 4K TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $550 from its original price of $700.

The Sony KD50X80J, which currently carries a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Best Buy with more than 300 reviews, features a 50-inch screen that’s the perfect starting size for most living rooms, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. The display’s 4K UHD resolution is enabled by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, which delivers clear pictures with rich colors and detailed contrast, and is supported by the 4K X-Reality Pro database that upscales HD content to near-4K quality to further maximize the TV’s screen. It also features Motionflow XR, which keeps fast-moving scenes smooth, and Triluminos Pro Color for the capability of reproducing more colors than conventional TVs.

Like the entries in Digital Trends’ best 4K Ultra HD TVs, the Sony X80J 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by Google TV. The platform grants easy access to your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, and every purchase of the TV comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ to jumpstart your streaming habit. With built-in Google Assistant and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, you can use voice commands to control the 4K TV, as well as your other smart home devices.

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup, you should take advantage of this opportunity to acquire the 50-inch Sony X80J 4K TV for cheap. It’s on sale from Best Buy for just $550, after a $150 discount to its original price of $700. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, and with shipping channels expected to get congested soon, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get it before Christmas. You shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

