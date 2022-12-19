 Skip to main content
Shopping for a PS5 controller? There’s a huge sale happening now

Walmart has a big sale on for anyone looking to treat themselves to a new PS5 controller. Ordinarily priced at $70, you can buy a shiny new official Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for just $49 meaning you save a chunky $21 off the usual price. Even better, this sale extends to a wide variety of different colors — seven in all — so there’s sure to be something to appeal to your aesthetic and living space. It’s possible to choose from black, blue, grey camo, pink, purple, red, and white, so you have no shortage of options here. If you’re still not convinced on the need for a new PS5 controller, read on while we explain all.

Why you should buy the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller

While the best PS5 controllers may make you think of other brands, the official Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is still a highly reliable option for most gamers. Even better, it’s typically far cheaper than the alternatives and comfortably familiar too. Its true strength is when you’re playing couch-based multiplayer games and you want to avoid arguments over who has the ‘better’ controller.

Of course, the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is packed with features. It has two adaptive triggers which means you can experience varying levels of force and tension while you do things in-game. That means you can feel more part of the experience when hitting the brakes, shooting at an enemy, or anything else. It’s a fantastic feature that makes a huge difference. Alongside that, the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller also has a built-in microphone and headset jack depending on your needs. There’s a create button too for instantly sharing clips or screenshots of what you’re playing.

The Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is incredibly comfy to use too with an intuitive layout, enhanced sticks and a reimagined light bar that’s genuinely useful. Charging is similarly convenient thanks to USB-C connectivity. These are just some of the reasons why it’s one of the best PS5 accessories.

Whether you’re looking for a controller for the player two in your life or you want a new controller with an aesthetic that matches your personality better, the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller deal at Walmart is the one you want. Normally priced at $70, you can buy the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for only $49 right now. That’s for all colors too with the deal available on black, blue, grey camo, pink, purple, red, and white controllers. Usually we see deals on just black or white so this is a great time to get more variety for your money. Don’t miss out and hit the buy button today.

