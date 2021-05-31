You should always take the opportunity to upgrade your headphones, and now’s a great time to do just that with this year’s Memorial Day sales. Amazon is one of the retailers that’s offering significant discounts for headphones, including this deal that slashes $52 off the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4, making them more affordable at $298, down from their original price of $350.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are Digital Trends’ top choice among the best headphones for 2021, partly because of their active noise canceling technology that uses microphones to capture external noise and a processor that cancels the unwanted sounds in real time. Some low-frequency sounds, such as traffic noises, are almost completely canceled by the headphone’s ANC, while mid- to high-frequency sounds, such as human conversation, are significantly reduced.

The headphones aren’t all about noise canceling though. The Sony WH-1000XM4’s headband and ear cushions are designed for extreme comfort so you won’t mind wearing them all day, which you could because Sony promises 30 hours of battery life on a single charge with noise canceling activated and 38 hours when the feature’s turned off. Sony has also added a wear sensor so that the headphones will detect if you take them off and will automatically pause whatever you’re listening to. Their sound quality is also top-notch, with Sony’s artificial intelligence-powered DSEE Extreme upscaling the quality of the audio that comes through the headphones.

When comparing the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Sony’s headphones offer better sound quality, longer battery life, a more comfortable fit, and more features that include virtually limitless customization through the Sony Headphones app. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are definitely the best headphones that you can buy right now.

This Memorial Day, if you’re planning to buy new headphones, it will be tough to ignore Amazon’s deal for the Sony WH-1000XM4. The headphones are available for today’s holiday with a $52 discount, bringing their price down to just $298 from their original price of $350. Given the headphones’ popularity, their stocks may quickly run out, so if you want the Sony WH-1000XM4 without paying full price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

