There are all kinds of tech deals that you can shop right now across the different online retailers, but if you’re looking for the best ones, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top bargains that are worthy of your attention, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of them because we’re not sure how much time is left before they’re taken down. If you’re planning to purchase a new smartphone, we’ve also got an offer for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $150, was $230

Shoppers who are looking for a cheap but reliable device from tablet deals are highly recommended to go with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. The budget tablet is capable of handling all your multimedia needs with its 10.5-inch touchscreen and 1920 x 1200 resolution, which is ideal for watching movies and playing games. Launching apps with Android 11 is relatively smooth because it’s equipped with the Unisoc T618 processor and 3GB of RAM, and if you think its onboard storage of 32GB is limited, you can use its microSD card slot to add up to 1TB of space for your apps, photos, and videos. If you want to transfer all your files from an old tablet, Samsung’s Smart Switch feature makes it very easy, no matter the operating system of your previous device.

Microsoft Xbox Series S — $240, was $299

If you’re having trouble deciding between Xbox Series X and Series S deals, this offer may swing your choice to the Microsoft Xbox Series S. Between the Xbox Series X and Series S, the Xbox Series X is the more powerful console, but if you’re fine with going disc-less and relying on digital downloads for your games, you may be better off with the more affordable Xbox Series S. The cheaper console will still let you play the best Xbox Series X games, including exclusives like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on great titles. The Xbox Series S is also compatible with all the accessories of the Xbox One, so you’ll still be able to use your controllers and headsets if you’re upgrading from the previous generation.

HP 14-inch Laptop — $270, was $400

The HP 14-inch Laptop shows that you don’t have to spend several hundreds of dollars on laptop deals to get a reliable machine. It’s not going to challenge the best laptops with its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, but if you’re only planning to use the device for everyday functions like doing online research, checking social media, typing documents, and watching streaming content, it will be more than enough. The 14-inch screen with HD resolution is easy on the eyes, while the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array microphones enables clear video and audio during online meetings. The HP 14-inch Laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $500, was $599

Apple fans on the hunt for iPad deals wouldn’t want to miss this offer for the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 2022 Apple iPad Air. It currently occupies the top spot in our list of the best tablets because of the excellent value that it provides for its price, starting with the powerful performance that’s made possible by Apple’s M1 processor. The tablet is also equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with an anti-reflective coating, a 12MP Wide rear-facing camera for taking photos and videos, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage that will keep you in focus during video calls. The iPad Air is protected by Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, which prevents unauthorized access and makes Apple Pay more secure.

Insignia 70-inch F50 Series QLED 4K TV — $500, was $750

Most TV deals for 70-inch screens won’t go as cheap as this bargain for the Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. The 70-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR to bring the cinematic experience straight into your living room, while quantum dot technology further intensifies the colors and makes images more vibrant. The QLED 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but also enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the accompanying Alexa Voice Remote.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations