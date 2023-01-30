Today’s Best Deals: A powerful laptop over $450 off and more

In the mood for some shopping? Want the added thrill of saving a buck? We’ve got the best options on tech-related products across the internet today. Be sure to head over to our dedicated deals section to find more contained lists, as this one will include a smorgasbord of gear. For example, if you need a new grill before summer returns, see our best grill deals guide. If you want to secure and monitor your home, check out the best security camera deals. Or, if you’re tired of sitting so much while you work, take a look at the best standing desk deals. Essentially, there are a lot of options and you’ll definitely be able to find what you’re looking for if you want something more specific. Otherwise, read on for today’s best deals.

Bella Pro 6-quart digital air fryer — $50, was $120

Air fryers, as you may or may not know, offer a healthier yet delicious way to cook foods than traditional deep frying. You still get the crispy, satisfying cook, without all of the added fats and oils. This Insignia system can hold and cook up to six quarts of food, or snacks, at a time. That’s about three to five servings, enough for most families and even some social gatherings. The dishwasher-safe basket and pan make cleanup a breeze, meanwhile, the unassuming, black design is going to look great on your countertop, especially if you have other black appliances. A digital control panel on the front is used to change settings, with temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This air fryer didn’t make it onto our best air fryer deals for January list, but the larger eight-quart monitor did.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ all-in-one vacuum cleaner and mop with auto-empty station — $268, was $650

This smart robotic vacuum and mop combo comes with an auto-empty dock that automatically empties the dustbin when it’s full, into a hypoallergenic disposable bag. It has a 110-minute runtime on a full charge, plenty to clean most homes, big or small. But because it runs to the dock on its own to charge between uses, even if that’s not enough time, the system will continue to clean until the job is complete. During operation, it doesn’t make much noise, which is great if anyone is napping or sleeping in late. It uses advanced laser navigation to move around and map out the floorplan of a home and also utilizes the technology to discern the most precise and effective cleaning paths to take. The mop integration means it can vacuum and mop all in one go, as well. The Pro model received top marks in our list of the best robot vacuum mop combos for 2022.

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV — $298, was $358

In the market for a new 4K smart TV? Now’s a great time to grab one and guess what? It doesn’t have to break the bank or empty your wallet. This stunning 4K ultra-HD TV from Vizio supports Dolby Vision Bright Mode, and HDR10, and has full array backlighting — which gives excellent brightness ratings without a washed-out picture. It’s equipped with Vizio’s SmartCast system, offering access to all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box, like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more. The voice remote makes it simple to search for content or control playback. Meanwhile, it works with Apple AirPlay and has Chromecast built-in so you can cast content directly from your compatible smartphone.

HP X34 UWQHD 34-inch 165Hz gaming monitor bundle — $650, was $920

Want to upgrade your monitor to a bigger size? What about an ultra-wide quad HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate like this HP monitor? How about getting two of them? It’s an IPS panel with a 1ms response time and HDR 400 support — it looks phenomenal in action. A TUV Eyesafe Certification has been awarded, so it can filter out harmful and high-energy blue light during use. It’s also AMD FreeSync compatible if you have an AMD GPU or hardware. The native resolution is 3440 by 1440 with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits brightness rating. The stand is height and tilt adjustable, but be mindful that there is no integrated webcam — it just means you have to get a standalone one for streaming or video chats. This deal only applies if you get two monitors.

Dell Vostro 3420 laptop — $849, was $1,313

You didn’t think we’d leave out laptop deals today, did you? If you’re looking for some school-related options you can always take a look at our list of the best laptops for college. Alternatively, good for business, productivity, or even casual browsing, this 14-inch Vostro laptop is a capable workstation for just about anywhere, whether you’re working from home, a coffee shop, or the office. Under the hood are a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel FHD graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive. The 14-inch full HD display is non-touch and equipped with anti-glare technology plus narrow bezels. You also get Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, with access to Dell’s ComfortView, which reduces blue light emissions to optimize eye comfort even during long sessions.

