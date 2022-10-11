 Skip to main content
October Prime Day has the cheapest Vitamix deal we’ve seen in a while

Albert Bassili
By
Vitamix One sits on kitchen counter next to fruits and vegetables.

Vitamix makes some of the best blenders, and if you’re looking for a mid-range option, this Vitamix One is a great choice. In fact, due to the currently ongoing Prime Early Access Sale, you can pick one up from Amazon for just $149, which is a whopping $101 off the $250 retail price it usually goes for.

Why you should buy the Vitamix One

What sets a lot of Vitamix blenders apart is that they have strong motors that can cut down and break through various food. Beyond just chopping up things like veggies, it can handle smoothies and frozen desserts, and is great for preparing sauces and dips for your dishes, especially if you’re working with the best recipe apps for iOS and Android and are trying to make something new. It can also handle mixing batter for various baked goods, such as waffles, cookies, and muffins, so it’s a versatile mixer and a good companion if you’re a baker or have a hard time kneading batter. Best of all, it doesn’t come with several different buttons and knobs but rather has one simple dial that you can ramp up to the required speed without worrying about getting the exact right power output.

If you’re afraid of toxins and things of that nature, then we’re happy to report that the Vitamix One is made of BPA-Free plastic, so you don’t have to worry about anything leeching into your food. It’s also relatively easy to clean the inside since you can just put in some water and a drop of soap and run the whole thing for a minute, and it will clean the inside without needing to take things apart. That said, be sure only to wash the outside by hand with some damp paper since it’s not waterproof.

Overall, the Vitamix One is an excellent blender for those who like the brand but can’t afford the higher-end models, especially since Amazon is discounting it down to $149. That said, there are other great Vitamix deals and blender deals to look at among all the Prime Day deals!

