Best Buy discounts these 65-inch Vizio 4K QLED TVs by up to $300

If you wanted a giant premium TV a decade ago, you’d have to spend at least $1,000. Now, they cost one-third or one-half of what they used to. This is mostly due to value-priced brands that entered the market, like Vizio. Its TVs aren’t just competitively priced, they perform like Samsung TVs, delivering an ultra-bright picture with an astounding amount of detail. The reason behind this is because Vizio licensed Samsung’s quantum dot LED display technology — QLED for short — an innovation that promises a more colorful, brighter, and power-efficient TV experience courtesy of thousands of minuscule, self-illuminating quantum dots. We’ve scoured Best Buy and found 65-inch units of Vizio’s M and P-Series QLED 4K TVs that are on sale. Save as much as $300 when you get them today.

65-inch Vizio M-series Quantum 4K TV — $720

The more affordable of the two is Vizio’s M-Series Quantum TV. It normally costs $800, but Best Buy sliced a cool $80 off the price. Get this solid midrange 4K TV for $720.

This TV’s design is typically minimalist as with the most recent 4K TVs. The bezel that surrounds the screen is incredibly slim and is only slightly thicker at the bottom. It is supported by two boomerang-shaped legs, which are detachable should you wish to mount this TV on your wall. Behind it are two sets of ports, one facing right and the other facing downward. There are four HDMI ports (one of them offers an audio-return channel that’s optimized for soundbars), one USB port, one optical, RCA jacks, a port for HD antennas, and an Ethernet port for network connection. Sadly, this TV doesn’t support a Bluetooth connection, so you need to have some sort of plug-in adapter to use wireless headphones.

The M-Series’ quantum dots work together to deliver a picture with boosted brightness and a full-array local dimming (FALD) for extreme contrasts-. The blacks are inky black and the brights are beautifully bright. It supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so it’s capable of a wider spectrum of colors and details. Overall, its picture quality is simply sensational for something that costs less than $1,000.

Surprisingly, this TV’s built-in speakers deliver audio that’s quite decent despite being so slim. The bass is punchy but won’t make furniture vibrate, the dialogue is extremely audible, and the volume can easily fill a small to medium-sized room.

Unfortunately, Vizio’s remote control remains frustratingly unevolved, with far too many buttons. It does its job well, but it’s not as wonderfully simple as a Roku or Samsung remote. The same can be said for its smart TV system. It runs with SmartCast 3.0 and is comparatively faster than older Vizio TVs but still slower compared to Roku. The interface does look well-organized and polished, and it has built-in Chromecast, but you cannot add new apps on it.

65-inch Vizio P-series Quantum 4K TV — $900

The P-Series Quantum is Vizio’s premium 4K TV offering and is even more blindingly bright and stunning than the M-Series Quantum. And just like the M-Series, this TV is also enjoying an enormous price cut on Best Buy. Instead of its usual hefty price of $1,200, you can get it for $900 — that’s $300 off.

This TV has a searing light output, which measures well over 1,100 nits, which is double the brightness of the standard Vizio M (600 nits). Trust us when we say that if you put these TVs next to each other, the P Series’ luminosity is noticeably superior. This is made possible by a powerful backlight system. Because of the intense brightness, colors pop even more. And thanks to 192 zones of local dimming, this TV keeps dark areas black and not gray despite being shockingly bright. Simply put, if you’re watching a scene of the moon against the night sky, the moon will appear as intensely bright as how you’ll see it in person while the surrounding darkness is pitch black.

The Vizio P supports multiple HDR formats such as Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HLG, which offer a broader color spectrum so you can enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube videos in their optimum picture setting. This TV is also perfect for watching movies and sports with fast-paced action as it has powerful image processing at a 240Hz refresh rate.

With the recent software update, all 4K TVs from Vizio are now Apple AirPlay 2.0 capable, meaning you can use your Apple devices to stream shows from iTunes and Apple TV. It has Chromecast built-in, so you can stream thousands of apps and/or use your smartphone to play content and cast it straight on the big screen. The P-Series also supports Siri and Google Assistant, enabling you to control the TV set using only your voice.

The Vizio M and P Series Quantum both offer the ultimate TV viewing experience, with the latter having a brighter and more colorful display that truly stuns. Unfortunately, they both run with the sluggish SmartCast 3.0 interface and have the same primitive remote. But seriously you can overlook these things as they really deliver where it matters most. Make either the Vizio M or the P Series Quantum the main attraction of your living space and save as much as $300.

