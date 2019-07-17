Digital Trends
Walmart extends its Prime Day deals on Schwinn, Razor and Hyper E-Ride ebikes

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may have passed, but Walmart doesn’t care. Walmart’s Google Week and Big Save summer sale continue with deals on smart home devices, 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and more. We found excellent deals on Walmart for five ebikes including two each from Schwinn and Hyper E-Ride and one Razor.

We’ve gathered Walmart’s best deals on electric bikes. Erides vary widely in design, purpose, equipment, top speed, range, and price. Whether you’re looking for an electric bike for recreational riding, urban commuting, or bopping around the neighborhood, these five deals can help you save up to $1,301.

Schwinn Monroe 250 Watt Hub-Drive 700c Single Speed Electric Bicycle – $600 off

The Schwinn Monroe 250-watt hub-drive 700c single-speed electric bicycle is a Class 1 ebike with a single speed and caliper brakes front and rear. Class 1 bikes can only activate electrical assistance by pedaling, have electric motors with no more than 750 watts, and limit the speed to 20 miles per hour or less. Schwinn single-speed means no shifting, but there are five levels of pedal assistance. Depending on road conditions, assist level, and gross vehicle weight including passenger and any accessories and luggage, Schwinn claims the 36-volt lithium-ion battery is good for up to 45 miles per charge. Fully recharging takes about six hours. The bike weighs just under 60 pounds, which is something to consider if you’ll be transporting it often.

walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes monroe 250 watt hub drive 700c single speed ele
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes monroe 250 watt hub drive 700c single speed ele

Normally priced at $1,499, the Schwinn Monroe 250 Electric Bicycle is just $899 while Walmart keeps the Big Save sale going. If you want simplicity in an ebike with no shifting, this bike is a good opportunity to at an excellent price.

Schwinn Constance 250 Watt 7-Speed Mid Drive Cruiser Electric Bicycle— $1,301 off

walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes constance 7 speed cruiser electric bike
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes constance 7 speed cruiser electric bike 2

The Schwinn Constance 7-speed cruiser-style unisex electric bike has a 500-watt lithium-ion battery and a 250-watt mid-drive pedal-assist motor. Like the Monroe 250 above, the Constance is a Class 1 bike with a 20 miles per hour cutoff and maximum 45-mile travel range per charge. Several characteristics warrant the Constance’s higher price point. The Constance has a 7-speed Shimano Altus drivetrain with a Shimano Revoshift twist shifter and front and rear mechanical disc brakes for higher stopping power than calipers. The Constance weighs almost 45 pounds.

Usually $2,800, the Schwinn Constance 7-Speed Cruiser Electric Bike is just $1,499 during this sale. If you’re looking for an all-purpose electrical bike for road and path travel that’s a step up from basic equipment, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Hyper E-ride Electric Hybrid Bike — $400 off

walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric hybrid bike 4
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric hybrid bike 2
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric hybrid bike

The Hyper E-ride Electric Hybrid Bike is a bargain at its less than $600 sale price. The 26-inch bike has a 7-speed Shimano gearing with a Shimano grip shifter. The 36-volt 250-watt electric motor has a top speed of 20 miles per hour and a maximum 20-mile range per charge. Charging takes approximately four hours.

Regularly priced $998, the Hyper E-ride Electric Hybrid Bike is $598 while this sale lasts. If you’re shopping for an electric pedal-assist bike and don’t mind a limited 20-mile range, this could be a good deal to snap up before the sale ends.

Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike 700C Wheels – $401 off

walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric bike with 700c wheels 3
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric bike with 700c wheels 2
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric bike with 700c wheels

The Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike with 700C Wheels rides on more narrow tires than the 26-inch wheel version. Most of the specification for the unisex model with a convenient rear carrying rack are the same as the previous ebike although the raised handlebars on this step-thru version suggest a more relaxed and upright riding position. With this Class 1 ebike, as with the others above, top speed is limited to 20 miles per hour.

Ordinarily $999, the Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike with 700C Wheels is $598 during Walmart’s Big Save sale. If you prefer a step-thru design ebike and would like a standard rack and high bars for relaxed casual riding, this is an excellent opportunity at a compelling price.

Razor 36-Volt EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter — $170 off

walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes 36 volt ecosmart metro electric scooter 4
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes 36 volt ecosmart metro electric scooter 3
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes 36 volt ecosmart metro electric scooter

The Razor 36-Volt EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter isn’t strictly an ebike, but the Metro has bike-like features most escooters lack. In addition to its adjustable standard bicycle seat, the Razor Metro has a removable luggage rack over a rear fender. You can’t pedal the Metro, twist the variable speed throttle control to speed along at up to a maximum 18 miles per hour. The eride has a 36-volt lithium-ion battery and a 500-watt motor for extra pulling power. According to Razor the battery runs the motor for up to 40 minutes per charge, which means at the very maximum you’ll have a 12-mile range, but play it safe and finger 8 miles. Rear disc brakes should bring it to a halt quickly if needed. Built for running around the neighborhood and very short urban commutes, the Metro is cute and comfortable.

Instead of the usual $599 price, Walmart cut the price for the Razor 36-Volt EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter to $429 during this sale. If you want a runabout electric scooter for very short-range travel, the Metro is a great deal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

