Speed. Storage. Reliability. Those are among the factors people consider before purchasing an external storage device. Another undeniable factor — the price, and that’s where the WD My Passport SSD deal on Amazon has you covered. These newer Western Digital portable storage devices offer more speed and reliability, and right now, you can get one for up to 61% off before the 2019 Labor Day sales.

This unmissable deal is similar to SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD price cute we wrote about last week that is still being discounted, but not as low anymore. Amazon’s deal on the WD My Passport SSD allows you to save a whopping $430 on the 2TB storage capacity. If you’re not ready to dish out $270 on a portable storage device, you can get the smaller 512GB or 256GB options and still save.

Being a solid-state drive (SSD), the new-generation WD My Passport offers similar storage capacity to its predecessor in a smaller packaging. Its compact size allows users to save files on the go. Plus, it comes ready to use out of the box. Just plug it to your laptop or desktop computer to start transferring files. However, you might have to reformat if you are using it with a Mac.

Moving files to the WD My Passport SSD should be a breeze with its reported 540Mbps transfer speed. This new-generation portable storage device has a USB Type-C port but it is also compatible with USB 3.1, USB 2.0 and USB-A. Using it with a current- or previous-model computer should not be a problem.

Keeping all your important files in your WD My Passport SSD is almost equivalent to stashing them in a vault. You can lock away your digital valuables using hardware encryption with the option to add password protection. Also, the device itself is built to survive a drop of up to 6.5 feet. For added peace of mind, Western Digital backs its products with a three-year manufacturer’s limited warranty.

The backup software that comes with your WD My Passport SSD also makes it easy to free up space on your computer. It lets you choose to automatically back up high-capacity files to your portable storage drive or to your Dropbox account.

If you are looking to invest in a portable storage device from a trusted brand, the WD My Passport SSD is worth checking. You can save on the 2TB, 512GB, and 256 GB storage capacities if you order from Amazon today.

