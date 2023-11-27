While there are a lot of savings to be had if you’re shopping the PS5 Cyber Monday deals or the Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals, there’s even more money to keep in your pocket if you’re feeling a little bit retro this Cyber Monday. The Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat arcade machine is seeing a Cyber Monday price of just $300, which is a monstrous savings of $400 from its regular price of $700. Free delivery is also included, which is a nice freebie for such a clunky addition to your game room.

Why you should buy the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat arcade machine

You won’t find them ranked amongst the 50 best video games of all time, but Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, and Mortal Kombat III are the featured gaming attractions of this arcade machine. And the original Mortal Kombat likely doesn’t sit far outside those top 50, as it was a cultural revolution in the 1990s and took fighting games to a new level. You can sit down and play these games in an arcade style, and even experience them with some modern upgrades. Powerful processors deliver sharp graphics on the 17-inch high-resolution screen, and integrated speakers with adjustable volume blast each fight over the machine’s original artwork.

But the retro adventures won’t end with Mortal Kombat with this machine. Also included are arcade classics such as Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, and Defender. There’s an entire assortment of Midway classics, actually, and the arcade machine sets you up for two-player action with joystick-centered control panels on each side. The machine can connect to WiFi and post your scores to leaderboards via the Companion App. It comes in at just under 70 pounds, and while it will fit nicely along the side of any room, it will move around somewhat easily should you find a better place for it within your game room or man cave.

While the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat arcade machine may seem a bit overpriced at its regular price of $700, it’s a bit of a steal with this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon. You can add it to your entertainment arsenal for just $300, which is a savings of $400.

