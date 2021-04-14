Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen: All seasonal and weekly challenges

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Chosen changes how seasonal challenges and weekly bounties work, which should make it easier for players to actually complete everything. Instead of tracking down weekly bounties, players will now get between three and 10 weekly challenges every Tuesday for the first 10 weeks of the season. Now that the tenth week is here, all of the Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen challenges are available, allowing you to finally complete the seasonal challenge.

Here are all the seasonal and weekly challenges for Season of the Chosen.

How challenges work in Season of the Chosen

Bungie has overhauled the weekly challenges in Season of the Chosen. Weekly bounties are now weekly challenges, and you’ll have access to them for the duration of the season. If you miss a couple of challenges, or if you take some time off, you can still complete them before Season of the Chosen ends on May 11.

There are 77 total weekly challenges for Season of the Chosen, tasking you with gathering Cabal Gold for the Hammer of Proving, calibrating elemental weapons on certain planets, and much more. Every challenge awards XP, at least, though others may include emblems, weapons, and/or Bright Dust. A few select challenges award War Table reputation, allowing you to upgrade the Hammer of Proving at the HELM.

You don’t need to do anything to start the weekly challenges. Inside the Quests panel in your Director, you’ll see the weekly challenges listed with your progress. Simply complete the challenge, claim it in the Quests panel, and the rewards are yours. You don’t need the season pass to access weekly challenges, though some require you to complete activities only available to season pass holders.

Some challenges persist between weeks, too. For example, week one has the Golden Reaper challenge, where you need to gather 100 Cabal Gold. Week two has the same challenge, but it requires 200 Cabal Gold. Your progress in these types of challenges carries over between weeks.

In addition to the rewards and War Table reputation, completing 75 weekly challenges will round out the Master of All seasonal challenge. This is the only seasonal challenge at the time of writing, and it simply requires you to complete all of the weekly challenges. For your effort, you’ll be rewarded with a large pile of Bright Dust.

Season of the Chosen: Weekly challenges

Below, we’ve listed the challenges for each week of Season of the Chosen, along with a few tips for completing them. If you need to jump to a specific week, use the links below.

Week one

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards Contender’s Ascent Complete Challenger’s Proving quest

Defeat 75 Cabal enemies with rocket launchers Code Duello

Empress

War Table reputation (medium) Golden Reaper Gather 100 Cabal Gold War Table reputation (medium) Crash and Converge Smash five Tribute Chests

Focus five Season of the Chosen engrams War Table reputation (medium) Lenses in Focus Play the Battlegrounds playlist to unlock your first lens XP Challenger’s Aspiration Complete three weekly challenges XP

Bright Dust Icebound Complete bounties, patrols, public events, and/or lost sectors on Europa XP

Bright Dust Hail of Bullets Calibrate kinetic weapons on Europa (lost sectors award bonus progress) XP

Bright Dust Dredgin’ Up Victory Complete Gambit matches (wins award bonus progress) XP

Bright Dust Flourish of Power Defeat 50 Guardians in the Mayhem playlist XP

Bright Dust Dominance Operandi: Fallen Defeat Fallen in strikes (tougher enemies award bonus progress) XP

Bright Dust

Week one is very straightforward. After you complete Challenger’s Proving, we recommend heading to the Battlegrounds playlist first. That will automatically complete Lenses in Focus and give you a head start on defeating 75 Cabal enemies. Then, cycle through Gambit, Crucible, and strikes to gather your Cabal Gold and finish off the bottom three challenges.

By then, you should have a few Hammer Charges (make sure to put an emblem in the Hammer of Proving between each Battlegrounds match), allowing you to complete Crash and Converge. Then, it’s just a matter of cleaning up some enemies on Europa for Icebound and Challenger’s Aspiration. Week one is easy, so you shouldn’t have any problems completing all 10 challenges.

Week two

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards Contender’s Ascent II Complete Challenger’s Proving II Empress

War Table reputation (medium) Golden Reaper Gather 200 Cabal Gold War Table reputation (medium) Crash and Converge Smash 10 Tribute Chests

Focus 10 Season of the Chosen engrams War Table reputation (medium) The Bigger They Are Defeat 60 Cabal elites or bosses XP Trials of the Tinker Unlock 12 artifact mods Double XP

Bright Dust Chosen Cosmonaut Complete bounties, patrols, public events, and/or lost sectors in the Cosmodrome XP

Bright Dust Expose to the Elements Calibrate elemental weapons in the Cosmodrome XP

Bright Dust Drifter’s Chosen Earn 250 points in Gambit by banking motes, killing blockers, and defeating invaders XP

Bright Dust Entertain Lord Shaxx Complete matches in the Showdown playlist (wins award bonus progress) XP

Bright Dust Dominance Operandi: Cabal Defeat five Cabal bosses in strikes XP

Bright Dust

Week two continues the pattern established in week one. The first three challenges are continuations of challenges from week one, and your progress carries over. Battlegrounds is still a great place to start, allowing you to tackle The Bigger They Are and Crash and Converge. From there, cycle through Gambit, Crucible, and strikes to complete the bottom three challenges and rack up some Cabal Gold.

Before doing any of that, though, head to the HELM to pick up Challenger’s Proving II. Just like the week one quest, this one is short and straightforward, and it’ll give you a decent start on the other weekly challenges.

Week three

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards Contender’s Ascent III Complete Challenger’s Proving III XP

Empress

War Table reputation (medium) Golden Reaper Gather 300 Cabal Gold XP

War Table reputation (medium) Crash and Converge Smash 15 Tribute Chests

Focus 15 Season of the Chosen engrams XP

War Table reputation (medium) Captain’s Log Find all five clues in the Presage quest XP Failsafe Forward Complete bounties, patrols, public events, and/or lost sectors on Nessus Double XP

Bright Dust Challenger’s Apogee Reach power level 1,300 XP

Bright Dust Algorithmic Precision Calibrate weapons with precision final blows on Nessus XP

Bright Dust Primeval Entourage Defeat Taken in Gambit (tough enemies award bonus progress) XP

Bright Dust Iron Sharpens Iron Complete Iron Banner matches (wins award bonus progress) XP

Bright Dust Challenge Our Foes Complete five playlist strikes XP

Bright Dust

Week three is all about Nessus, echoing challenges from the first two weeks in a different location. Golden Reaper, Contender’s Ascent, and Crash and Converge show up again, so make sure to head to the HELM and complete the quest before grinding the Battlegrounds playlist. Otherwise, play PvE on Nessus and participate in playlist activities, and you shouldn’t have too many problems.

The oddball is Captain’s Log. This challenge references the Presage Exotic quest that awards the Dead Man’s Tale Exotic scout rifle. After playing through, return to the quest and hunt for five logs to complete this challenge.

Week four

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards Contender’s Ascent IV Complete Challenger’s Proving IV

Defeat 50 Cabal with sniper rifles XP

Far Future sniper rifle

Empress

War Table reputation (medium) Golden Reaper Gather 400 Cabal Gold XP

War Table reputation (medium) Intruder Alert Keep Ghost from being interrupted in Battlegrounds missions, twice XP Explosive Entrance Defeat 10 Champions in Battlegrounds

Get 45 grenade final blows in Battlegrounds XP

War Table reputation (medium) Contender’s Delve Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher XP

Bright Dust Challenger’s Cipher Decrypt five Prime Engrams XP

Bright Dust Sling the Stone… Stagger, pierce, or disrupt 30 Champions Double XP

Bright Dust High-Value Hunter Defeat 75 power combatants in Gambit (high-value targets award bonus progress) Double XP

Bright Dust Cadre of Contenders Complete 15 Crucible matches in the Competitive playlist Double XP

Bright Dust Vanguard Chosen Complete three Nightfall: The Ordeal strikes on Hero or higher Double XP

Bright Dust

Week four marks an uptick in difficulty across the board, with more difficult strike, Gambit, and Crucible challenges. As with previous weeks, start this one by heading to the HELM to pick up Challenger’s Proving IV and complete it. This time, you get more lore, War Table reputation, and XP, but also the Far Future sniper rifle from Season of the Chosen.

There aren’t any planet-specific challenges this week, so we recommend bouncing back and forth between Battlegrounds, strikes, Gambit, and Crucible. As long as you’re focused on Vanguard Chosen, Cadre of Contenders, High-Value Hunter, and Explosive Entrance, you should naturally pick up the other challenges without too many problems. Golden Reaper shows up again this week, too, building on the Cabal Gold you’ve earned in previous weeks.

Week five

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards Contender’s Ascent V Complete Challenger’s Proving V XP

Empress

War Table reputation (large) Golden Reaper Gather 500 Cabal Gold XP

War Table reputation (large) Graven Scrawl Investigate the three notes left in the captain’s log XP Lenses in Focus Unlock five lenses for the Prismatic Recaster XP Apex Armorer Masterwork a piece of armor XP

Bright Dust Salvager’s Salvo Armament Acquire the Seasonal Ritual grenade launcher 4x XP

Bright Dust In It for Infamy Earn five Infamy ranks in Gambit 4x XP

Bright Dust Ultimate Champion Defeat Champions in Nightfall: The Ordeal strikes (higher difficulties award bonus progress) 4x XP

Bright Dust

Week five brings a lot of changes. New versions of Contender’s Ascent and Golden Reaper are available, so make sure to head to the HELM before doing anything else. Otherwise, the challenges are specialized. Graven Scrawl references the Captain’s Log challenge from week three, tasking you with finding all the clues in this season’s Presage Exotic quest. Apex Armorer and Lenses in Focus are straightforward, but make sure to check out our guide on Destiny 2 Masterwork gear if you’re having problems with the former.

Salvager’s Salvo Armament tasks you with unlocking the Salvager’s Salvo grenade launcher, this season’s Ritual weapon. Make sure to read our Salvager’s Salvo guide to unlock it, as it’s an extremely powerful grenade launcher and will net you 4x XP. In It for Infamy and Ultimate Champion just require time, but you’ll earn Cabal Gold and progress toward Golden Reaper. You have to do a little more legwork in week five, but you’ll earn more XP and War Table reputation compared to previous weeks.

Week six

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards Contender’s Ascent VI Complete Challenger’s Proving VI

Defeat 60 Cabal with a bow XP

Imperial Needle

Empress

War Table reputation (large) Small-Caliber Contender Defeat combatants with a submachine gun (Battlegrounds mission award bonus progress) XP Nightfall Variety Attack Defeat 80 combatants with sniper rifles, submachine guns, rocket launchers, and/or bows in Nightfall: The Ordeal XP Cabal Contenders Defeat 65 Elite or Boss Cabal in Battlegrounds missions XP

War table reputation (large) Once Chosen, Now Fallen Calibrate weapons against Fallen (precision final blows award bonus progress) Double XP

Bright Dust Kill Them With Style Acquire the Pyretic ornament for the Salvager’s Salvo Double XP

Bright Dust Conquest of the Mighty Complete any Nightfall: The Ordeal strike on Grandmaster difficulty 4x XP

Bright Dust

Week six slims down the list of challenges even more, focusing on more difficult tasks with higher rewards. As with previous weeks, head to the HELM and pick up Challenger’s Proving VI. Also, make sure to equip a bow to start working on your 60 kills. Contender’s Ascent VI is the most rewarding challenge of week six, giving you the Imperial Needle bow, some XP, more lore, and a large boost to your War Table reputation.

Small-Caliber Contender, Nightfall Variety Attack, Cabal Contenders, and Once Chosen, Now Fallen just take time. Grind Battlegrounds missions for Small-Caliber Contender and Cabal Contenders while keeping your loadout in mind. You can group Once Fallen, Now Chosen and Nightfall Variety Attack together by running Fallen strikes too. That includes The Arms Dealer, Lake of Shadows, Exodus Crash, Broodhold, and all the Beyond Light strikes.

Kill Them with Style builds on the Salvager’s Salvo grenade launcher you (hopefully) picked up last week. You can pick up the Pyretic ornament by completing the Crucible Salvager quest from Lord Shaxx. To earn it, you’ll need 30 grenade launcher kills and six Valor ranks in Crucible. Multikills award bonus progress, so make sure to brush up on your Crucible skills.

Week seven

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards Contender’s Ascent VII Complete Challenger’s Proving VII

Defeat 100 Cabal with a submachine gun XP

Extraordinary Rendition

Empress

War Table reputation (large) Proving Grounds Trifecta Complete the Proving Grounds three times

Defeat 150 combatants in the Proving Grounds strike

Deposit two Power Cores in the Proving Grounds strike Double XP

War Table reputation (large) Diplomacy or Death Listen to five intercepted radio transmissions at the HELM XP One Against Many Calibrate weapons by rapidly defeating three or more enemies Double XP

Bright Dust Gambit Salvager’s Salvo Acquire the Toxicology ornament for the Salvager’s Salvo Double XP

Bright Dust Beyond Legendary Earn five Valor ranks 4x XP

Bright Dust

Week seven has only six new challenges, but some of them might take you the whole week. To start, go to the HELM to pick up Challenger’s Proving VII. Equip a submachine gun to complete it, but before you head out, check for intercepted radio transmissions at the HELM. The place to check for them is by the Prismatic Recaster. You should get new transmissions as you complete the Challenger’s Proving questline, so make sure to come back to finish Diplomacy or Death.

Proving Grounds Trifecta is straightforward, tasking you with running the new Proving Grounds strike a few times. One Against Many is easy too. If you’re struggling to make progress, equip a rocket launcher or grenade launcher and grind the Battlegrounds playlist.

Gambit Salvager’s Salvo mirrors Kill Them With Style from last week, just with the Gambit ornament. After picking up the Salvager’s Salvo, talk to The Drifter in the Tower to pick up the Gambit Salvager quest. It tasks you with banking motes and dealing grenade-launcher final blows in Gambit. After you meet the requirements, you can pick up the Toxicology ornament. Other than that, play Crucible to level up for Beyond Legendary, and you can call this week done.

Week eight

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards Nightfall Proving Grounds Complete the Nightfall: The Ordeal version of the Proving Grounds strike three times

Defeat 50 enemies with a sidearm or linear fusion rifle in the Nightfall: The Ordeal version of the Proving Grounds strike XP Legendary Lost Sector Variety Attack Defeat 300 enemies in Legendary Lost Sectors using sniper rifles, submachine guns, rocket launchers, or bows Double XP Lenses in Focus Unlock 10 lenses at the Prismatic Recaster XP Clearing the Inner Circle Defeat 40 Primeval Envoys in Gambit 4x XP

Bright Dust Trial by Firing Squad Win seven rounds of Trials of Osiris 4x XP

Bright Dust

Trials of Osiris weapon Decisive Strike Acquire the Panacea ornament for the Salvager’s Salvo grenade launcher Double XP

Bright Dust

Week eight brings six new challenges, but they’re a little different compared to previous weeks. There isn’t a new step in Challenger’s Proving, and none of the weekly challenges award War Table reputation. This week, start by heading to the Tower and speaking to Commander Zavala for the Strike Salvager quest. You’ll need to complete this quest for Decisive Strike, which tasks you with completing Nightfall: The Ordeal strikes and defeating enemies in them with a grenade launcher.

Once you have Strike Salvager active, get started on Nightfall Proving Grounds. It will take a while, but at least you can work toward Decisive Strike at the same time. After that, work on Lenses in Focus and Legendary Lost Sector Variety Attack. The Lost Sector challenge just requires a little bit of time, and you can complete Lenses in Focus easily after visiting the Prismatic Recaster at the HELM.

Then, there’s Clearing the Inner Circle and Trial by Firing Squad. Make sure you read our Trials of Osiris guide for Trial by Firing Squad, and anticipate a challenge. You’ll want to be at or above the soft cap with plenty of Exotics and Legendary gear equipped. For Clearing the Inner Circle, you need to defeat 40 Primeval Envoys. In most cases, you will only kill two each round of Gambit. If you want to speed up the process a bit, get a group of friends together and focus on the Primeval Envoys over the Primeval. You’ll probably lose the game of Gambit, but you can complete the challenge faster.

Week nine

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards Convex Convergence Focus tier three Umbral Engrams XP Suited for Combat Defeat 400 combatants with a full armor set (Guardian kills award bonus progress) Double XP Dire Portents Complete the Presage Exotic quest three times on normal or master difficulty XP …And Fell the Giant Stagger, pierce, or disrupt 50 Champions 4x XP

Bright Dust Feels Good to be Bad Defeat Guardians in Gambit (kills while invading award bonus progress) Double XP

Bright Dust

As the season starts to wind down, so do the weekly challenges. Week nine is a mishmash of tasks that aren’t tied to any specific game mode. You can focus the Umbral Engrams for Convex Convergence at the HELM. For Dire Portents, run the Presage quest three times (we have a step-by-step Presage guide if it’s your first time running it). Suited for Combat is easy enough with a full armor set, but consider racking up kills in Gambit. That way, you can make some progress on Feels Good to be Bad at the same time.

For …And Fell the Giant, you need to equip the right mods. Champions come with an Overload, Unstoppable, or Barrier tag noting which type of mod you need to use. The mods you need match the type of Champion you’re facing — Overload Rounds for Overload Champions, for example. Pay attention, switch your gear often, and you can complete this challenge without too many problems.

Week ten

Weekly challenge Requirements Rewards …The Harder They Fall Defeat Elite or Boss Cabal in the Proving Grounds strike XP Explosive Conclusions Use rocket launchers and grenades to defeat enemies (rapid kills and Cabal kills award bonus progress) Double XP Lenses in Focus Unlock 15 lenses XP In Your Element Defeat Guardians in Iron Banner with elemental takedowns (Stasis takedowns award bonus progress) Double XP

Bright Dust Warrior From Beyond Defeat enemies in strikes with elemental blows (Stasis abilities award bonus progress) Double XP

Bright Dust

The final week of challenges is straightforward, though it’ll take you some time to finish everything. Lenses in Focus is the only oddball. If you haven’t already, head to the HELM to uncover more lenses at the Prismatic Recaster. Otherwise, it’s just a matter of raking up kills.

You can combine …The Harder They Fall, Warrior From Beyond, Explosive Conclusions easily. Run the Proving Grounds strike with Stasis abilities and a rocket launcher equipped. You’ll earn bonus progress for Explosive Conclusions with the Cabal in the strike, all while building toward the other two challenges.

In Your Element sends you to compete in the Iron Banner. In short, Iron Banner is Crucible with all the balance changes turned off. In addition to being a good Crucible player, it’s important to be at the hard level cap with the best gear you have. This challenge will easily take you the longest, but you can cut down on the time if you’re a good PvP player.

