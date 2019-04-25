Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite week 9 challenge: Dance between ice sculptures, dinosaurs, and hot springs

Equip your favorite dance emote for this week's Fortnite challenge guide

Cody Perez
By

The Fortnite week nine challenges have arrived with only one more week of challenges until the end of season eight. The challenges this week are pretty interesting, especially compared to the lackluster previous weeks. In addition, there is a huge Fortnite Avengers event going on that players can challenge. But for this guide, we are going to help you find the locations of every spot we need to dance in.

Fortnite week 9 challenges

fortnite week 9 challenges fortnite dance between 3 ice sculptures dinosaurs hot springs

But first, you can find all seven of the new challenges this week in our screenshot above. As always, four are for Battle Pass owners and three are free to players. The biggest challenge this week is, unfortunately, for Battle Pass owners only so we hope you obtained a free one from the overtime challenges last season.

The big challenge this week is a multi-stage challenge, which we haven’t covered in quite some time. There are a total of three stages that players must complete in order to get all of the rewards associated with this week nine challenge. The challenge is to dance between three ice sculptures then three dinosaurs, and lastly, three hot springs. Here are some tips you need to know for completing this challenge.

Dance in between three ice sculptures, dinosaurs, and hot springs tips

fortnite week 9 challenges fortnite dance between 3 ice sculptures dinosaurs hot springs

You should do this challenge in the Team Rumble or whichever big team mode is available for you right now. We don’t recommend that you do this in the Avengers Endgame limited time mode as the circle closes fairly quickly and there is a ton of chaos going on constantly there.

With the Team Rumble mode, you have more teammates watching your back, fewer enemies to worry about, and plenty of respawns to ensure you are able to get your groove on for this challenge. We also recommend that you turn on the Party Assist mode in the challenges tab on the Battle Royale lobby screen so your teammates can help you complete this challenge together.

Dance between three ice sculptures location

fortnite week 9 challenges fortnite dance between 3 ice sculptures dinosaurs hot springs

First and foremost, we need to figure out where the three ice sculptures are. Given that they are made of ice, you wouldn’t be wrong to assume they are in the snow biome that was added in season seven. You are going to want to land near Polar Peak or Frosty Flights for this first dance spot. The location of the three ice sculptures is southwest of Polar Peak and just east of Frosty Flights.

There, you will find three statues that you may have visited for challenges before. Your job is to stand in between the three ice sculptures and get your dance moves on. The dance emote that you pick doesn’t really matter for this challenge so just pick whichever one that you like the most.

Once you have done this, all you need to do is either finish the matchup that you’re in or you can leave the match and return to the Battle Royale lobby screen. This will complete the first stage of the challenge and unlock the second stage for you. Note that you can’t do all three in one match; it has to be three separate matches so don’t waste your time trying to do the other ones in the same match.

Dance between three dinosaurs location

fortnite week 9 challenges fortnite dance between 3 ice sculptures dinosaurs hot springs

When you get into your second match, you’ll want to head for the eastern end of the island in the desert area. The dinosaur statues are located in the southeastern corner of the island, directly south of Paradise Palms. You might remember the T-Rex statue is located near here but there are actually two more dinosaurs in this area now.

The three statues run along this main highway in this area so be sure to stand in between all three of them like we are in the screenshot above. Once you are certain you are in the right position, feel free to start showing off your favorite dance moves for the dinosaurs. You should get a notification that you have completed the second stage of the challenge.

If you don’t get a notification from the challenge for some reason, then move around a bit more and make sure that you are actually between all three of the dinosaur statues. Though they are rather large in size, they are all relatively close to one another so it shouldn’t be too hard to dance in between all of them. With this second stage done, either finish up that match or leave it for the next and final location.

Four hot springs location

fortnite week 9 challenges fortnite dance between 3 ice sculptures dinosaurs hot springs

Last but not least, we need to find — not three — but four hot springs on the map and dance in between all of them. That’s one more landmark than the two previous stages of this week nine challenge but it’s actually even easier than the previous ones. This is because it’s the only one of the three stages where you can clearly see the landmarks on the main map and across the island.

When you get into the third and final match you need for this challenge, head north towards Lazy Lagoon and the volcano. You can see the huge hot springs while gliding. If you don’t know where they’re located, just head directly east of Lazy Lagoon and slightly northwest of the big volcano. They are the big blueish-green lakes that you can see on the map.

When you arrive, head to the center area that is located between all four of them. This is a rather large area of space so be sure to move around a bit if it doesn’t work initially. When you’re ready, do your favorite jig and you will get a notification that you’ve completed this challenge.

Dance in between sculptures, dinosaurs, and hot springs reward

fortnite week 9 challenges fortnite dance between 3 ice sculptures dinosaurs hot springs

You get rewards for this challenge separately as you complete each stage. Completing the first stage will get you one battle star, the second stage will get you two stars, and the third stage will get two more for a total of five battle stars.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free-to-play games of 2019
Persona 5 The Royale release date update new enhancements upgrades new edition
Gaming

Persona 5 The Royal due in 2020, will introduce new character and story chapter

Details for Persona 5 The Royal, an enhanced re-release of the original game, have been revealed in a new trailer from Atlus. The Royal introduces a new character that joins the Phantom Thieves and improves the overall experience.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
5 iphone games you need to play this week mortal kombat x screen1
Gaming

From the most 'Toasty!' to the least, here are the Mortal Kombat games ranked

The Mortal Kombat franchise has provided shocking delights and spilled copious pints of blood since 1992. With Mortal Kombat 11 out now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, we decided to rank the mainline fighting series from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Collected ’em all? Here are 10 collection-based RPGs Pokémon fans should try

The Pokémon games offer more than 700 monsters to catch and train, sure, but what do you do once you've caught 'em all? These 10 Pokémon-style games will help you find your next fix when need a new set of critters to catch and train.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Anthem BioWare roadmap Act 1 content cataclysm delay
Gaming

Anthem Act 1 features and content delayed, including Cataclysm world event

The features and events from Act 1 in the Anthem road map are taking a backseat as the developers work on the game's direction while bluntly stating that the online shooter is a long way from being the game they want it to be.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

15 Nintendo Switch games you should play in handheld mode

The Nintendo Switch's handheld mode is more than a convenient way to play games -- it's also the preferable way for some titles. Here are 15 Nintendo Switch games you should play in handheld mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Steven Petite
square enix no microtransactions console games nier automata gall
Gaming

These are all the games we want to see from Square Enix at E3 2019

Square Enix will once again hold its own press conference for E3 2019. These are the games we want the company to show during the event, including the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
days gone review feat
Product Review

Something's rotten in Days Gone, and it's not the zombies

Days Gone’s predictable story is littered with repetitive missions, shoddy stealth and gunplay, and needless survival mechanics. It’s riddled with performance issues, like janky animations and consistent framerate drops.
Posted By Steven Petite
Days Gone free DLC post launch content Survivor mode
Gaming

Days Gone will receive free post-launch DLC starting in June

Days Gone launches this week and the developers are already setting the stage for post-launch content. Starting in June with the Survivor mode, Bend Studio will begin releasing weekly free updates that include various challenges.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
best gaming monitors asus pg279q
Computing

These gaming monitors will transport you to another dimension

What are the best gaming monitors you can buy right now? We select five that are all priced under $900 packing premium technologies like G-SYNC and FreeSync, high resolutions, and fast refresh rates.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Days Gone Fast Travel Guide
Gaming

Jump on your hog and use our guide to fast traveling in Days Gone

Days Gone has a large open world set in the Pacific Northwest, with the main means of travel being Deacon's motorcycle. Fast travel exists, but it's not as simple as it is in some other open world games. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Steven Petite
Days Gone beginner's guide
Gaming

Tips and tricks for beginners entering the postapocalypse in Days Gone

Days Gone has finally arrived on PS4 after multiple days. After more than 35 hours spent in the post-apocalyptic vision of the Pacific Northwest, we've learned a lot. Here are ten tips and tricks to help you get started.
Posted By Steven Petite
Days Gone Trust Guide
Gaming

How to raise your trust and earn a good reputation with camps in Days Gone

Days Gone stars a drifter named Deacon St. John in the post-apocalypse. Since he's somewhat of a lone wolf, the people he comes across are leery of him. That's where the Trust system comes into play. Here's what you need to know about it.
Posted By Steven Petite
corsair glaive rgb pro and ironclaw wireless gaming mouse
Computing

Corsair’s Ironclaw, Glaive gaming mice are tuned for performance and comfort

Corsair is adding wireless capabilities to its Ironclaw gaming mouse this year, while the Glaive RGB Pro has been updated for maximum comfort with thoughtful ergonomics. Both mice feature accurate tracking and durable buttons.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin