GOG takes on Blizzard in a big win for game preservation

By
An orc and human battle in Warcraft Remastered art.
Blizzard

As if its connection to Activision and various scandals over the past few years weren’t enough, Blizzard announced its intention to delist Warcraft and Warcraft 2 from GOG, shortly after launching its own, overpriced versions of the two games. Capitalism, right? GOG basically quoted Twisted Sister and said they’re not going to take it, and has vowed to make the two games available for anyone who already purchased them, delisted or not.

In what can only amount to Malfurion Stormrage-sized finger to Blizzard, GOG launched its own sale for the two games before they leave the store on December 13. The discount code MakeWarcraftLiveForever will knock $2 off the price of the games, and it’s already just $15 for both at GOG.

Of course, Blizzard also sells the titles on its own storefront but has made no comment on if they will be delisted there. Even if the company continues selling the games there, the GOG versions have a few differences that are worth keeping — namely, improved multiplayer connections and a more attractive look on modern monitors.

GOG has been one of the champions of game preservation for a while now, starting the GOG Preservation Program that promises to keep older titles compatible with new hardware for generations to come. Both Warcraft and Warcraft 2 were recently inducted into this program, and GOG says players will be able to play the games they paid for whether they can still be purchased or not.

It’s quite a promise to make, especially for games the company won’t make further profit from — but it also builds on GOG’s existing goodwill with the gaming community and will only increase the company’s popularity. There’s just something about knowing you own a DRM-free, can’t-be-taken-away copy of a game that encourages gamers to shop at the storefront.

