Grab these hot video game deals before Amazon Prime Day is over

Amazon’s Prime Day — and the competing events at other retailers — is coming to a close, but you still have time to score a deal or two on new video games, consoles, and accessories. You’re not going to see sales this significant again before Black Friday, so if there’s a game you know you want to play, now is the time to buy it. These are the best Prime Day gaming deals that are still available.

Buy a Nintendo Switch, get a free game and accessory ($329)

why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability

Available at Walmart rather than Amazon, this Nintendo Switch bundle has everything you need to get started with the system. It includes a standard Switch console, complete with the dock, Joy-Con grip, and Joy-Con controllers, plus it lets you choose between five games: Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Alongside the console and game, you can also choose to add on either a charging dock and stand, or case and screen protector. We recommend the charging stand, as it will let you keep playing your games long after the Switch’s own battery is depleted.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 ($20)

The Division 2 review

We often see games released one or two years earlier get marked down to $20 during shopping holidays, but rarely are they acclaimed games from just a few months ago. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 just released earlier in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and the game improved on the great foundation of the original game with more varied missions, better combat, a more interesting setting, and plenty of cooperative endgame content. At $20, this is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition bundle ($200)

xbox one s all-digital edition

If you don’t care to have your game collection on your shelves anymore, then the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is perfect for you. The console is less expensive than the regular Xbox One S, and the Prime Day bundle on Amazon includes game codes for Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3, and Minecraft, so you’ll have plenty to play from the beginning.

The bundle also includes a free Phantom White Xbox One controller in addition to the one that comes with the console as standard. You’ll be all set to play some local cooperative games with your pals.

