Go all-digital and get three games with this Prime Day Xbox One deal

Microsoft recently released a new version of its Xbox One S system dubbed the “Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” which removes the disc drive for a purely download-based gaming experience. It offers a cheaper and less-cluttered way to enjoy your games, and if you want to save even more on the console, there is a Prime Day deal with your name on it available now.

As part of the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event, you can currently purchase the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with a Phantom White controller and three games — Forza Horizon 4, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves — for just $199. The system on its own typically costs more than this, and it only comes with one controller. With two, you’ll be able to start playing local multiplayer games together with your friends, and the 1TB of hard drive space means you’ll have plenty of room to download the latest titles.

You could do a lot worse than the included games, too. Forza Horizon 4 is the newest of the three, taking the open-world racing series to England for another round of insanity. The game includes all four seasons, which change the map and either open up or close off certain areas, and there are plenty of flashy hyper-cars to drive at 90 down those country lanes.

Sea of Thieves offers one of the most unique experiences on Xbox One, putting you in command of a pirate ship as you complete quests, find treasure, and battle against monsters. If another group of players finds you, they can fire at your ship, and this makes for some of the most exciting gaming moments we’ve experienced this generation.

Minecraft, of course, needs little introduction. With cross-platform play enabled on the majority of devices, you can play with your friends on platforms like Nintendo Switch and PC. Isn’t it about time you learned what all the fuss is about?

If you want to get more Xbox One gear, check out our Xbox Prime Day page. We also have pages set up for Nintendo Switch and PS4, if you want to buy games or accessories for one of those systems, as well.

