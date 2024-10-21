 Skip to main content
How to make a Potion of Blight in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Treebeast Alento blocking the Dragon Temple in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Atlus

Once you make it to the Virga Islands in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll eventually stumble upon the location’s main dungeon, which is the Dragon Temple. Unlike the other dungeons, which are available to enter right away, the only way to get inside the Dragon Temple is by using a Potion of Blight to blast the tree blocking the entrance. The only issue is that you and practically no one else know how to make a Potion of Blight in Metaphor: ReFantazio. So how is it done?

Although you and your party receive vague hints on where to start, this quest gets a whole lot more complicated when you must eventually find an important ingredient for the potion somewhere in the many cities and towns of Euchronia. If you’re unsure where to begin, or you’re stuck trying to find this crucial ingredient, continue reading to find out how to make this Potion of Blight in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How to craft the Potion of Blight

Although crafting a potion isn’t as daunting as slaying a terrifying boss such as the Nord Mines dragon, knowing who to ask about making this concoction isn’t all that easy. To make the Potion of Blight in Metaphor: ReFantazio, start by speaking to the Golden Deer Hearth tavern informant. They will unfortunately not know where to get this potion, but will redirect you to ask someone in the Grand Trad.

Parchwater available to buy in a shop in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Atlus

You could easily ask the informant at the Hushed Honeybee Inn at the Grand Trad about the Potion of Blight, but to save you the 600 reeve, you can purchase the special ingredient, Parchwater, required for this recipe at Sunshade Row Comfort Concoctions. This is the consumable shop in the Grand Trad, and they will sell you Parchwater for a mere 500 reeve. As a reminder, it won’t be listed under the usual consumables. You’ll find Parchwater in the Key Items tab of this shop’s goodies.

After you purchase the Parchwater, you can now head back to Edeni in the Virga Islands to let him know you’ve figured out the key ingredient of this Potion of Blight. Once you inform Edeni, they’ll make the Potion of Blight for you to use at the Dragon Temple the next time you visit. Throwing this potion at the tree blocking your way will allow you to get inside the Dragon Temple, but it isn’t a normal tree, leading to a fight against a Treebeast Alento.

Here’s a hint: It’s weak to Fire. You’ll find plenty of these Treebeast Alento enemies, among other monsters, within the mysterious Dragon Temple. Make sure to prepare your party members with the best Archetype skills.

