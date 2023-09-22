 Skip to main content
Usually $950, this HP gaming laptop is on sale for $700 right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The HP Victus 15, a gaming laptop that caters to the needs of gamers on a tight budget, is currently even more affordable with the help of a $250 discount from HP. From its original price of $950, it’s down to just $700, which is a very cheap price to pay for a decent gaming laptop. You’re going to have to push through with the purchase right away if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure if this offer will still be around for you to shop tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

For its price, you shouldn’t expect the HP Victus 15 to challenge the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops. However, it’s capable of running the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, and 8GB of RAM, though you may have to dial down the graphics to the lowest settings for the more demanding titles. For most gamers, that’s a perfect acceptable compromise considering this gaming laptop is below $1,000.

The HP Victus 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution for clear details and bright colors, and it’s got a good keyboard with light switches that should work nicely for gamers. The gaming laptop also features a 512GB SSD, which should provide ample space for several AAA titles with all the necessary updates and optional DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start downloading and installing video games right after unboxing it. If you’ll ever need to use the HP Victus 15 for work or school purposes, you’ll be able to utilize the gaming laptop’s HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated digital microphones to join online meetings and make video calls.

The HP Victus 15 is down to only $700 from HP, for one of the most affordable gaming laptop deals that you can buy right now. It’s far from being the most powerful machine in the market, but it’s a great device to get your PC gaming experience started. You’ll have to hurry if you want to get the HP Victus 15 with savings of $250 on its sticker price of $950 though, as we’re not sure how long stocks will last. Complete the transaction immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

