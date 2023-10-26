 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is discounted right now

Jennifer Allen
By

Link and other characters from Tears of the Kingdom.day

Grabbed one of the Nintendo Switch deals going on right now and want to add the best game for the system? Walmart has The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on sale for only $48 so you save a massive $22 off the regular price of $70. Nintendo games don’t always see deep discounts so this is the perfect time to snap up one of the games of the year for less. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers near limitless levels of creativity, with enormous new locations to explore, powerful creative tools, and a truly engrossing storyline. Easily one of the best single-player Nintendo Switch games around, it has you exploring the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule along with the mysterious islands that are floating above you.

It offers hundreds of hours of exploration if you so wish with so many puzzles allowing you to figure things out for yourself in a multitude of ways. That means in some way, you have a unique experience compared to your friends and it’s great to discuss how you figured something out. Ever wanted to solve a puzzle by creating a makeshift airship? Seriously, that’s possible here, or you can just stick to simpler solutions too.

Related

If you’ve previously played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll truly love how the format has evolved. This gamer now has puzzle kingdoms that feel a bit more traditional Zelda, while a new companion system gives Link permanent powers that are reminiscent of older games. If you haven’t played Breath of the Wild but you love Zelda games, you’ll adore seeing how things have changed yet also feel familiar. And if you’ve never played a Zelda game before, you’re in for a huge treat as gaming doesn’t get much better than Tears of the Kingdom. It’s easily one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Usually priced at $70, you can now buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $48 from Walmart. A saving of $22, this is a great chance to buy one of the best games around. For hundreds of hours of entertainment, $48 is a steal. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle is $70 off in time for the holidays
Xbox Series X on a table.

Walmart is the place to go for one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals around at the moment. Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle for $490 so you save $70 off the regular price of $560. That's a pretty hefty discount on a highly sought-after console and game combo. If you're looking for a great gift for a loved one or simply want to treat yourself, you need this deal. Let's take a further look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle
The Xbox Series X offers a ton of power for the price. The most powerful console at the moment and with more storage than the PS5, it also has all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass which means you can sign up for the Netflix-style service and have what feels like a never-ending supply of games at your disposal for a monthly fee.

Read more
Don’t pay full price for a Nintendo Switch OLED — save $80
OLED Nintendo Switch

If you want to get the Nintendo Switch OLED for a cheaper price but you haven't had any luck finding Nintendo Switch deals, you may want to consider getting a refurbished version of the console. Back Market is offering the gaming device in Fair condition for as low as $270, for savings of $80 on its brand-new price of $350, though you can also get it in Good condition for $274 and in Excellent condition for $294. You'll have to choose quickly though, as there are limited stocks.

Why you should buy the refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED
You have a choice among three different conditions if you buy a refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED from Back Market. A console in Fair condition means there are visible signs of wear, Good condition means there are faint signs of wear, and Excellent condition means it looks like new. In any case, the refurbished device is guaranteed to be working perfectly, and for your peace of mind, Back Market offers free 30-day returns and a one-year warranty for a repair or replacement if you encounter a technical issue.

Read more
Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch is 50% off today
Minecraft Legends artwork featuring dozens of characters on a blue and red background.

Whether you've just purchased the Nintendo Switch or you've had it since day one, you should always be on the lookout for video game deals that will expand your collection of titles for the console. Here's an offer from Amazon's Woot that you should consider -- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition at half-price, following a $25 discount on its original price of $50. You'll have to hurry if you want to get this game for just $25 though, as there's a chance that it gets sold out sooner than you think.

Why you should buy Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch
Minecraft, one of the bestselling video games of all time, is an action-adventure sandbox game where players can explore a limitless world and build to their heart's content. Minecraft Legends is a spinoff real-time strategy game where you'll command minions to attack the outposts of Piglins, which invaded the Overworld, and create defenses to protect villages. You'll have to gather resources from the game's procedurally generated open world in order to build structures and make upgrades, and you'll need to recruit Minecraft favorites like Golems, Skeletons, Creepers, and Zombies to help in your fight to save the Overworld from the invaders. You can also play the multiplayer modes of Minecraft Legends with your friends if you want a faster version of the campaign mode, though it's recommended that you master the mechanics first before jumping into them.

Read more