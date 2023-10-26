day

Grabbed one of the Nintendo Switch deals going on right now and want to add the best game for the system? Walmart has The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on sale for only $48 so you save a massive $22 off the regular price of $70. Nintendo games don’t always see deep discounts so this is the perfect time to snap up one of the games of the year for less. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers near limitless levels of creativity, with enormous new locations to explore, powerful creative tools, and a truly engrossing storyline. Easily one of the best single-player Nintendo Switch games around, it has you exploring the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule along with the mysterious islands that are floating above you.

It offers hundreds of hours of exploration if you so wish with so many puzzles allowing you to figure things out for yourself in a multitude of ways. That means in some way, you have a unique experience compared to your friends and it’s great to discuss how you figured something out. Ever wanted to solve a puzzle by creating a makeshift airship? Seriously, that’s possible here, or you can just stick to simpler solutions too.

If you’ve previously played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll truly love how the format has evolved. This gamer now has puzzle kingdoms that feel a bit more traditional Zelda, while a new companion system gives Link permanent powers that are reminiscent of older games. If you haven’t played Breath of the Wild but you love Zelda games, you’ll adore seeing how things have changed yet also feel familiar. And if you’ve never played a Zelda game before, you’re in for a huge treat as gaming doesn’t get much better than Tears of the Kingdom. It’s easily one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Usually priced at $70, you can now buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $48 from Walmart. A saving of $22, this is a great chance to buy one of the best games around. For hundreds of hours of entertainment, $48 is a steal. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.

