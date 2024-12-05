 Skip to main content
Indie hidden gem Moonlighter is getting a 3D sequel next year

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault was announced during today’s PC Gaming Show event. It’s a sequel to 2018’s Moonlighter, a hidden gem in which players balance exploring dungeons with being a shopkeeper.

The original Moonlighter is the game that put developer Digital Sun on the map; the studio has since gone on to work on games such as The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and Cataclismo. Digital Sun is now returning to the IP that kicked things off for it with the help of 11 bit Studios, which also published the original and is known for games like Frostpunk 2. Moonlighter 2 looks like it will be a faithful continuation of the original’s format as it continues to follow the adventures of Will, the shopkeeper players controlled in the first game.

The biggest differences seem to be that Moonlighter 2 has 3D visuals rather than pixel art graphics and a new setting. In Moonlighter 2, Will has to build up his shop from scratch in the village of Tresna after it’s trapped in a “mysterious dimension.” Players have to explore Vaults and fight the enemies within to find treasure that can be sold in Will’s shop while they also search for a way home.

Combat in Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault.
If you were a fan of the original Moonlighter, this sequel seems poised to deliver more of that entertaining formula, with Digital Sun CEO Javier Gimenez saying in a press release that the studio wants to make “a game that’s not just better, but brimming with even more charm in every detail.”

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025. If you’re interested in other news from the PC Gaming Show, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds announced several new games.

