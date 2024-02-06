Whether you’ve just purchased the Nintendo Switch or you’ve owned the hybrid console since day one, you should always be on the lookout for video game deals that will expand your library with interesting titles. If you’re looking for a new game to play, Amazon is currently offering discounts for hundreds of Nintendo Switch games, with prices as low as $10. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on these bargains though, so while you should feel free to check out everything that’s on sale, you should make your purchases quickly if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

What to buy in Amazon’s Nintendo Switch game sale

For gamers who are looking for cheap games to fill their Nintendo Switch library, some of the most affordable titles in Amazon’s sale include board game simulator Mahjong Deluxe 3 , down from $31; speed-infused Sonic Forces , down from $20; and tactical RPG DioField Chronicle , down from $14. There’s also OddBallers, a new twist on dodgeball, which is on sale from $20, and Lumo, an isometric adventure, which is on sale from $20.

No matter your preferred genre, there’s something for you in Amazon’s Nintendo Switch game sale. For example, if you like horror titles, Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection is from $40, and if you like magical journeys, Hogwarts Legacy is from $60. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are also available, such as open-world adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at instead of $60, its even more massive sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at instead of $70, popular brawler Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for instead of $60, and the latest platformer in the beloved series Super Mario Bros. Wonder for instead of $60.

There are so many more choices for Nintendo Switch deals on video games in Amazon’s ongoing sale, so in addition to the titles we’ve mentioned here, go ahead and browse through what’s available by clicking on the link below. In any case, you’re going to have to be quick with your decisions on which Nintendo Switch games to buy because there’s no telling when any of these discounts will end.

