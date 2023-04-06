 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch sale sees 150+ games discounted, from $10

Whether you’ve just purchased your own Nintendo Switch or you’ve owned the hybrid console since day one, you should always be on the lookout for sales that slash the prices of Nintendo Switch games. Best Buy, one of the most reliable sources of video game deals, is currently offering discounts on more than 150 titles for the Nintendo Switch, so here’s your chance at massive savings while expanding your gaming library. We’ve rounded up some of the best offers right here, but feel free to check out the entire sale.

Our favorite Nintendo Switch game deal

Link stares at the sky in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch more than six years ago on March 2017, but to this day, it remains one of the most recommended titles for the hybrid console, and comfortably sits among the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. The open-world adventure lets you explore the Kingdom of Hyrule as Link like never before, as you search for materials that you can craft into weapons and items that will help you survive through a wide variety of enemies and challenges. Your goal is still to save Princess Zelda and the world, but 120 puzzle shrines, massive Divine Beasts, and large-scale freedom of exploration are just a few of the new additions to the long-running series.

Despite its age, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn’t always on sale, so you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer that applies a $19 discount on the game’s original price of $60. You’ll only have to pay $41 for one of the top games of this generation, but you need to hurry because there’s always high demand for a price cut on this classic. Buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild right now while it’s still cheaper than usual, and you may have enough time to complete it before the release of its sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, next month.

More Nintendo Switch game deals that we like

  • Martian Panic Bundle —
  • Dragon Ball: The Breakers – Special Edition —
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Gorogoa
  • New Tales from the Borderlands —
  • NBA 2K23
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Ultimate Edition —
  • Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom —
  • FIFA 23 – Legacy Edition —
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Sonic Colors Ultimate
  • Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Digital) —
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  • Pokémon Shining Pearl
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

