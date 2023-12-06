 Skip to main content
Gifting a Nintendo Switch for the Holidays? This is the bundle to buy

The box of the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle.
Nintendo

For the ideal gift for your family, friend, or yourself, check out the Nintendo Switch deals going on at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED with Super Smash Bros Ultimate and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership for $350. That’s the same price as the Switch OLED on its own so you’re getting one of the best games around and Switch Online membership for free. If you’re keen to learn more, read what we have to say below, or you can just tap the buy button if you’re confident this is what you need in your life.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the Switch console around right now. An upgrade from the previous model, it has the usual Switch features that mean you can use it either docked to your TV or on the move as a portable handheld games console. That’s thanks to the Joy-Con controllers on either side of the screen which can be detached any time you’re using it attached to your TV.

The Nintendo Switch OLED has a larger and better screen than before. It has a 7-inch OLED screen which is larger than the 6.2-inch screen of before as well as brighter. Self-lit pixels ensure you can enjoy incredibly deep looking blacks as well as vibrant colors, all on the same screen so it’s great for portable gaming. It also has a redesigned kickstand so it folds out better for tabletop mode. Better speakers also prove well for portable play.

Alongside those additions, the Switch’s internal storage has been increased to 64GB which is handy if not vital. You can always add a microSD card if you need more room. If you prefer to play docked, you may also appreciate the Switch OLED’s dock now having a LAN port for wired access to your network. Ultimately though, the big upgrade here is the screen which makes the Nintendo Switch OLED a must have for portable gamers.

Additionally, you get Super Smash Bros Ultimate — one of the best Switch games around — along with access to Switch Online so you can play online, enjoy cloud saves and play classics games.

Right now, you can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle from Best Buy for $350. We’re confident this is going to be an awesome gift for many people this holiday season. Check it out now if you want a ton of fun in your life.

