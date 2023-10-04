 Skip to main content
Don’t pay full price for a Nintendo Switch OLED — save $80

Aaron Mamiit
By
OLED Nintendo Switch
Nintendo

If you want to get the Nintendo Switch OLED for a cheaper price but you haven’t had any luck finding Nintendo Switch deals, you may want to consider getting a refurbished version of the console. Back Market is offering the gaming device in Fair condition for as low as $270, for savings of $80 on its brand-new price of $350, though you can also get it in Good condition for $274 and in Excellent condition for $294. You’ll have to choose quickly though, as there are limited stocks.

Why you should buy the refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED

You have a choice among three different conditions if you buy a refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED from Back Market. A console in Fair condition means there are visible signs of wear, Good condition means there are faint signs of wear, and Excellent condition means it looks like new. In any case, the refurbished device is guaranteed to be working perfectly, and for your peace of mind, Back Market offers free 30-day returns and a one-year warranty for a repair or replacement if you encounter a technical issue.

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED worth buying though? The answer is a resounding yes. Compared to the original Nintendo Switch, the upgrades in the Nintendo Switch OLED include a larger screen at 7 inches with OLED technology, a redesigned kickstand that’s much more stable, louder onboard speakers, and double the internal storage at 64GB. You’ll be able to play all of the best Nintendo Switch games, either in handheld mode or in docked mode that uses your TV as the display.

The refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED from Back Market will set you back $270 for Fair condition, $274 for Good condition, and $294 for Excellent condition, for savings of up to $80 on the console’s brand-new price of $350. No matter your choice, you can be confident that you’ll be getting a device that works perfectly, but you’ll need to make the purchase quickly because stocks are limited. Once you’ve got the Nintendo Switch OLED in your hands, check out our roundup of video game deals so that you can start building your library.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
