This deal saves you $50 on the Nintendo Switch OLED

One of our favorite Switch deals is perfect if you don’t mind buying a reconditioned unit. At Woot, you can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED for just $300 working out at $50 less than buying a new one from . What do you miss out on? Well, not much. The product has been tested by Nintendo and certified to work like new. Its reconditioning process includes functionality testing, cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. You still get a one-year warranty from Nintendo and it arrives in a Nintendo box, albeit one labeled as a ‘refurbished product’. Sound good? Here’s what else you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Nintendo Switch you can buy right now. The standout feature is its new screen — a 7-inch OLED display that means whatever you play looks so much better than when using a regular Nintendo Switch. With super sharp and vivid colors, OLED pairs perfectly with the best Nintendo Switch games so you get a gorgeous experience every time.

As well as the beautiful larger display, the Nintendo Switch OLED also has other extras. This includes a built-in LAN port for any time you want to dock it and use Ethernet to go online. It also has a new and improved kickstand that makes it sturdier and more balanced. Improved sound is also here with onboard speakers that sound louder and crisper overall. It also has double the internal storage although it’s likely you’ll still add on your own microSD card storage over time. Still, the differences between the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED steadily add up and make it pretty appealing to anyone that wants the best out of their Nintendo Switch time.

An ideal gaming system particularly for anyone who likes to game on the move, but also simply enjoys all games, the Nintendo Switch is normally priced at $350. Buy a reconditioned unit from Woot, however, and you pay just $300. A $50 is pretty great in exchange for not much difference other than a different, refurbished box. If you’re a Prime member, you even get free shipping. This deal is set to run for three days or until it sells out. It’s definitely going to sell out so buy it now if it’s the one for you.

