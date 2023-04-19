 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal saves you $50 on the Nintendo Switch OLED

Jennifer Allen
By
OLED Nintendo Switch
Nintendo

One of our favorite Switch deals is perfect if you don’t mind buying a reconditioned unit. At Woot, you can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED for just $300 working out at $50 less than buying a new one from . What do you miss out on? Well, not much. The product has been tested by Nintendo and certified to work like new. Its reconditioning process includes functionality testing, cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. You still get a one-year warranty from Nintendo and it arrives in a Nintendo box, albeit one labeled as a ‘refurbished product’. Sound good? Here’s what else you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Nintendo Switch you can buy right now. The standout feature is its new screen — a 7-inch OLED display that means whatever you play looks so much better than when using a regular Nintendo Switch. With super sharp and vivid colors, OLED pairs perfectly with the best Nintendo Switch games so you get a gorgeous experience every time.

As well as the beautiful larger display, the Nintendo Switch OLED also has other extras. This includes a built-in LAN port for any time you want to dock it and use Ethernet to go online. It also has a new and improved kickstand that makes it sturdier and more balanced. Improved sound is also here with onboard speakers that sound louder and crisper overall. It also has double the internal storage although it’s likely you’ll still add on your own microSD card storage over time. Still, the differences between the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED steadily add up and make it pretty appealing to anyone that wants the best out of their Nintendo Switch time.

Related

An ideal gaming system particularly for anyone who likes to game on the move, but also simply enjoys all games, the Nintendo Switch is normally priced at $350. Buy a reconditioned unit from Woot, however, and you pay just $300. A $50 is pretty great in exchange for not much difference other than a different, refurbished box. If you’re a Prime member, you even get free shipping. This deal is set to run for three days or until it sells out. It’s definitely going to sell out so buy it now if it’s the one for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2023
A garthering of friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of success in the nearly six years since its release. The console-handheld hybrid has been on the market since 2017, and a slew of fantastic games from first- and third-party developers launched over the course of the system's life cycle. Recently, heavy hitters such as Metroid Dread, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land have boosted the system's appeal, while a healthy list of upcoming games continues to drum up excitement.

There are plenty of incredible games to enjoy on the Switch right now. But which ones should you check out? These are the best Nintendo Switch games (including free-to-play titles) for 2023.
Action

Read more
The best free Nintendo Switch games
Cars fly off and away from a goal explosion in Rocket League.

The Nintendo Switch offers an unparalleled gaming experience, allowing you to enjoy games big and small, no matter whether you’re on the couch or on the go. That said, Switch games rarely receive a discount, even if you’re constantly checking for the best Nintendo Switch deals. Our list of the best free Nintendo Switch games is here to help.

We've rounded up the top free-to-play games on Nintendo Switch, from Switch Online exclusives like Tetris 99 and Pac-Man 99 to third-party hits like Fortnite and Rocket League. 

Read more
Enjoying The Last of Us on HBO? Save $20 on the game for PS5
Ellie and Hoel turning back to face the camera in the poster for HBO's The Last of Us.

If you've been enjoying The Last of Us on HBO, you may have realized you've somehow never played the games. Now is the perfect opportunity with Best Buy currently selling The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 for $50 saving you $20 off the regular price of $70. A fantastic game that's sure to enrich your experience with the HBO TV show, snap it up now or read on while we explain why it's so good.

Why you should buy The Last of Us Part 1
One of the best PS5 games right now, you owe it to yourself to snap up The Last of Us Part 1. It offers a truly powerful story as you've already gathered from the TV show but also a great gaming experience too. You can help Joel and Ellie as they attempt to survive the brutal world around them and travel to a safer place. The game includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and the celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which looks at how Ellie's life was changed alongside her best friend, Riley. It's all done from a third-person perspective as is often the way with Naughty Dog titles. It comes from the makers of the Uncharted series of games.

Read more